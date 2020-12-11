 Bluesman Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield, Son of Muddy Waters, Dies At Age 56 - Noise11.com
Joseph Mojo Morgansfield

Joseph Mojo Morgansfield

Bluesman Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield, Son of Muddy Waters, Dies At Age 56

by Paul Cashmere on December 11, 2020

in News

Muddy Waters’ son Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield has died at after collapsing at his home in Waukegan, Illinois. He was 56 years old.

In recent weeks Morganfield was recording with his band The Mannish Boyz and was planning an album for 2021. The record was bring produced by Grammy Award winning Michael Freeman who won Best Traditional Blues Album in 2010 for ‘Joined At the Hip’

Mojo Morganfield released the ‘Mojo Risin’ EP in 2018 and a new song ‘It’s Good To Be King’ in 2020.

Chicago’s Sun Times reports that Morganfield only married three months ago.

Muddy Waters (McKinley Morganfield) died in 1983 at age 70. He was best known for the first recordings of Willie Dixon’s blues classics ‘Hoochie Coochie Man’, ‘I Just Wanna Make Love To You’ and ‘I’m Ready’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Avalanches We Will Always Love You
The Avalanches Debut The Divine Chord Video With MGMT and Johnny Marr

The Avalanches third album ‘We Will Always Love You’ has been released and so has a new video for ‘The Divine Chord’ featuring MGMT and Johnny Marr.

57 seconds ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Slips Out Ninth Album Evermore

Taylor Swift has released a surprise new album ‘Evermore’, her second album this year.

1 hour ago
Soundgarden, ChrisCornell - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Chris Cornell Covers Album ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ Released

A collection of covers by Chris Cornell has popped up on streaming services. ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ features Cornell’s covers of songs by Guns ‘N Roses, Prince, Nilsson, Janis Joplin, John Lennon and others.

1 hour ago
The Teskey Brothers
Watch the New The Teskey Brothers ‘Highway Home For Christmas’ Video

Happy Christmas from The Teskey Brothers. A brand new video for ‘Highway Home For Christmas’ popped up today.

1 day ago
Cardi B
Cardi B To Face Trial Over Tattoo Rip-Off

Cardi B will face a jury next year in a trial over claims she used a man's distinctive tattoo on the cover of her debut mixtape.

3 days ago
Sooshi Mango at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena
Sooshi Mango Become First Australian Comedy Act To Sell Two Rod Laver Arena Shows

Melbourne comedy act Sooshi Mango have become the first ever Australian comedy act to sell two shows at Melbourne’s iconic Rod Laver Arena.

4 days ago
Finneas
Finneas Releases A Christmas Song

Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s brother and producer, has a new Christmas song ‘Another Year’.

December 4, 2020