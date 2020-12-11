Bluesman Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield, Son of Muddy Waters, Dies At Age 56 - Noise11.com

Muddy Waters’ son Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield has died at after collapsing at his home in Waukegan, Illinois. He was 56 years old.

In recent weeks Morganfield was recording with his band The Mannish Boyz and was planning an album for 2021. The record was bring produced by Grammy Award winning Michael Freeman who won Best Traditional Blues Album in 2010 for ‘Joined At the Hip’

Mojo Morganfield released the ‘Mojo Risin’ EP in 2018 and a new song ‘It’s Good To Be King’ in 2020.

Chicago’s Sun Times reports that Morganfield only married three months ago.

Muddy Waters (McKinley Morganfield) died in 1983 at age 70. He was best known for the first recordings of Willie Dixon’s blues classics ‘Hoochie Coochie Man’, ‘I Just Wanna Make Love To You’ and ‘I’m Ready’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments