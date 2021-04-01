 Bluestone to Reunite For One-Off Melbourne Show - Noise11.com
Bluestone

Bluestone to Reunite For One-Off Melbourne Show

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 1, 2021

in News

Bluestone will get back together for a one-off show in Melbourne in June.

Bluestone had a Top 20 hit in 1973 with ‘Wind and Rain’ featuring drummer John Creech on vocals. These days you can see John as part of the Russell Morris band.

‘Wind and Rain’ was released on the Bootleg Records. Bootleg was a subsidiary of Ron Tudor’s Fable Records. Ron established Bootleg with Brian Cadd who became the A&R guy for the label. Cadd produced ‘Wind and Rain’.

‘Wind and Rain’ was the first single for Bluestone in May 1973. In October they released ‘The Singer Not the Song’, in June 1974 ‘Stagecoach’, in February 1975 ‘Hear The Bang, August ‘Ride On’, July 1976 ‘Cool Clear Air’, 1977 ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Crazy’ and then the final Bootleg record ‘’One Step Out of the Line’.

There was also a 1975 self-titled album.

Bootleg started to fold after Cadd left for the USA in 1976. It closed after the last Bluestone record. Fable Records continued until 1981. Its last single was Mike Brady’s ‘Up Their Cazaly’.

The Bluestone reunion will feature John Creech, Terry Dean, Nigel Thompson and Gary Carruthers. Tickets went on sale today but have already sold out.

