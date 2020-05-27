Bob Dylan Band Member Bucky Baxter Dies Aged 65

Bucky Baxter, a veteran of Bob Dylan’s ‘Never-Ending Tour’ has died at age 65.
Bucky’s son Ray announced his father’s death on Instagram.
Bucky met Bob via Steve Earle. He joined Dylan’s band in 1992 and travelled the world with Bob until 1999, playing 750 shows.
Baxter played on Dylan’s ‘Time Out Of Mind’, ‘MTV Unplugged’, , R.E.M.’s ‘Green’, Steve Earle’s ‘Copperhead Road’ and albums by Ben Folds, Kasey Musgraves, Suzy Bogguss, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ryan Adams.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook