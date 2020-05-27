Bob Dylan Band Member Bucky Baxter Dies Aged 65

Bucky Baxter, a veteran of Bob Dylan’s ‘Never-Ending Tour’ has died at age 65.

Bucky’s son Ray announced his father’s death on Instagram.

Bucky met Bob via Steve Earle. He joined Dylan’s band in 1992 and travelled the world with Bob until 1999, playing 750 shows.

Baxter played on Dylan’s ‘Time Out Of Mind’, ‘MTV Unplugged’, , R.E.M.’s ‘Green’, Steve Earle’s ‘Copperhead Road’ and albums by Ben Folds, Kasey Musgraves, Suzy Bogguss, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ryan Adams.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments