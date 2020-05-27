 Bob Dylan Band Member Bucky Baxter Dies Aged 65 - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Band Member Bucky Baxter Dies Aged 65

by Paul Cashmere on May 27, 2020

in News

Bucky Baxter, a veteran of Bob Dylan’s ‘Never-Ending Tour’ has died at age 65.

Bucky’s son Ray announced his father’s death on Instagram.

Bucky met Bob via Steve Earle. He joined Dylan’s band in 1992 and travelled the world with Bob until 1999, playing 750 shows.

Baxter played on Dylan’s ‘Time Out Of Mind’, ‘MTV Unplugged’, , R.E.M.’s ‘Green’, Steve Earle’s ‘Copperhead Road’ and albums by Ben Folds, Kasey Musgraves, Suzy Bogguss, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ryan Adams.

