Bob Dylan Premieres ‘Licence To Kill’ Featuring Historic Footage With Mark Knopfler and Mick Taylor - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan fans have discovered an all-new release with a video for his ‘Licence To Kill’ appearing on the Dylan YouTube channel.

‘Licence To Kill’ appeared on Dylan’s 1983 ‘Infidels’ album. A version of the song from the recent Bootleg series ‘Springtime in New York 1980-1985’ was recorded live for the Letterman show in 1984.

This new version features Dylan in the studio with Mark Knopfler, Mick Taylor and Benmont Tench recording the song. Knopfler also produced the album.

‘Licence To Kill’ opens with the lyric “Man has invented his doom/First step was touching the moon.” It as seen as a Dylan comment on society and a prediction about the downfall over the next decades brought on from imperialism.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments