 Bob Dylan Premieres ‘Licence To Kill’ Featuring Historic Footage With Mark Knopfler and Mick Taylor - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey

Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey

Bob Dylan Premieres ‘Licence To Kill’ Featuring Historic Footage With Mark Knopfler and Mick Taylor

by Paul Cashmere on October 7, 2021

in News

Bob Dylan fans have discovered an all-new release with a video for his ‘Licence To Kill’ appearing on the Dylan YouTube channel.

‘Licence To Kill’ appeared on Dylan’s 1983 ‘Infidels’ album. A version of the song from the recent Bootleg series ‘Springtime in New York 1980-1985’ was recorded live for the Letterman show in 1984.

This new version features Dylan in the studio with Mark Knopfler, Mick Taylor and Benmont Tench recording the song. Knopfler also produced the album.

‘Licence To Kill’ opens with the lyric “Man has invented his doom/First step was touching the moon.” It as seen as a Dylan comment on society and a prediction about the downfall over the next decades brought on from imperialism.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Soft Cell
Soft Cell To Release First Album In 25 Years

Marc Almond and David Ball will release their first Soft Cell in 25 years in February. The album will be called ‘Happiness Not Included’. Take a listen to ‘Bruises On My Illusion’.

2 hours ago
Cold Chisel Ringside
Cold Chisel To Release Ringside of Vinyl

Cold Chisel’s 2003 live album ‘Ringside’ will be released on vinyl for the first time.

5 hours ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna ‘Madame X’ Documentary To Premiere On MTV

Madonna’s highly anticipated documentary film, MADAME X, will debut Friday 8th October at 10pm on MTV UK.

16 hours ago
Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest (supplied)
Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest Suffers Ruptured Aorta

Richie Faulkner, the guitarist for Judas Priest is lucky to be alive today after suffering a ruptured aorta.

23 hours ago
Motorhead Everything Louder Forever
Motorhead Clock Up 50 Million Views of Their David Bowie ‘Heroes’ YouTube Video

Motorhead released ‘Under Cover’, their covers album in 2017. One of those covers, David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ has just clocked up over 50 million views of YouTube.

1 day ago
Depeche Mode Speak and Spell
Depeche Mode ‘Speak and Spell’ Turns 40

‘Speak and Spell’, the debut album for Depeche Mode, was released on 5 October 1981, exactly 40 years ago.

1 day ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Reschedule Shows Into 2022

Hoodoo Gurus will get their show back on the road in April 2022. The 40th Anniversary Tour will now start in Perth on 2 April, 2022.

1 day ago