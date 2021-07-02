 Body Count Debut Second ‘The Hate Is Real’ Video - Noise11.com
Body Count

Body Count

Body Count Debut Second ‘The Hate Is Real’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2021

in News

Body Count have debuted their second fan created ‘The Hate Is Real’ video off the 2020 album ‘Carnivore’.

The second video was created by German filmmaker Joerg Harms (Black Vision Films).

The first ‘The Hate Is Real’ video debuted in March. The first video was created by NY-based Seby Martinez.

Body Count is Ice T (vocals), Ernie C. (guitar/backing vocals), Juan Garcia (guitar/backing vocals), Vincent Price(bass/backing vocals), and Ill Will (drums). The band has also confirmed a new album to be titled ‘Merciless’ Is on the way.

Carnivore Tracklisting:
01. Carnivore
02. Point the Finger (feat. Riley Gale)
03. Bum-Rush
04. Ace of Spades
05. Another Level (feat. Jamey Jasta)
06. Colors – 2020
07. No Remorse
08. When I’m Gone (feat. Amy Lee)
09. Thee Critical Beatdown
10. The Hate Is Real
11. 6 In Tha Morning – 2020 (Unreleased Demo)*
12. No Lives Matter – Live In Australia 2017**
13. Black Hoodie – Live In Australia 2017**

(*) Bonus Track (available on Ltd. LP and Ltd. 2CD Box-Set)
(**) Bonus Track (only available on Ltd. 2CD Box-Set)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

UB40
Robin Campbell of UB40 Says His Father Folk Singer Ian Campbell Helped Him On Early Songs

UB40’s Robin Campbell can thank his father, folk singer Ian Campbell, for guiding his early songwriting.

23 hours ago
Marilyn Manson
Fourth Person Sues Marilyn Manson

A fourth woman has filed a lawsuit against rocker Marilyn Manson accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.

1 day ago
Mark Hoppus of Blin-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Hoppus Is Catching Up On Old Movies While He Undergoes Cancer Treatment

Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus has been passing the time during cancer treatment catching up on "gritty" old movies.

1 day ago
UB40
Duncan Campbell Quits UB40 After Suffering Seizure

UB40's Duncan Campbell has quit the band after suffering a seizure earlier this month.

3 days ago
Hole Live Through This
Courtney Love Demands Flowers From Olivia Rodrigo Over Cover Rip-Off

Courtney Love has demanded a bouquet of flowers from Olivia Rodrigo after accusing Rodrigo of ripping off one of Hole's album covers.

3 days ago
Muse Origin of Symmetry XX
Muse Mark 20th Anniversary of ‘Origin of Symmetry’ with Anniversary Remix Album

‘Origin of Symmetry’, the second album for Muse, was released on 18 June 2001. ‘For 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary, Muse have released ‘XX Anniversary remiXX’.

4 days ago
KD Lang at the Plenary in Melbourne on 18 July 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out k.d.lang and the Mysterious Orville Peck doing ‘Miss Chatelaine’

k.d. lang has dropped a new mix of ‘Miss Chatelaine’ with Canadian country musician Orville Peck.

4 days ago