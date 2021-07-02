Body Count Debut Second ‘The Hate Is Real’ Video - Noise11.com

Body Count have debuted their second fan created ‘The Hate Is Real’ video off the 2020 album ‘Carnivore’.

The second video was created by German filmmaker Joerg Harms (Black Vision Films).

The first ‘The Hate Is Real’ video debuted in March. The first video was created by NY-based Seby Martinez.

Body Count is Ice T (vocals), Ernie C. (guitar/backing vocals), Juan Garcia (guitar/backing vocals), Vincent Price(bass/backing vocals), and Ill Will (drums). The band has also confirmed a new album to be titled ‘Merciless’ Is on the way.

Carnivore Tracklisting:

01. Carnivore

02. Point the Finger (feat. Riley Gale)

03. Bum-Rush

04. Ace of Spades

05. Another Level (feat. Jamey Jasta)

06. Colors – 2020

07. No Remorse

08. When I’m Gone (feat. Amy Lee)

09. Thee Critical Beatdown

10. The Hate Is Real

11. 6 In Tha Morning – 2020 (Unreleased Demo)*

12. No Lives Matter – Live In Australia 2017**

13. Black Hoodie – Live In Australia 2017**

(*) Bonus Track (available on Ltd. LP and Ltd. 2CD Box-Set)

(**) Bonus Track (only available on Ltd. 2CD Box-Set)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments