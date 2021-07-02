Body Count Debut Second ‘The Hate Is Real’ Video - Noise11.com

Body Count have debuted their second fan created ‘The Hate Is Real’ video off the 2020 album ‘Carnivore’.
The second video was created by German filmmaker Joerg Harms (Black Vision Films).
The first ‘The Hate Is Real’ video debuted in March. The first video was created by NY-based Seby Martinez.
Body Count is Ice T (vocals), Ernie C. (guitar/backing vocals), Juan Garcia (guitar/backing vocals), Vincent Price(bass/backing vocals), and Ill Will (drums). The band has also confirmed a new album to be titled ‘Merciless’ Is on the way.
Carnivore Tracklisting:
01. Carnivore
02. Point the Finger (feat. Riley Gale)
03. Bum-Rush
04. Ace of Spades
05. Another Level (feat. Jamey Jasta)
06. Colors – 2020
07. No Remorse
08. When I’m Gone (feat. Amy Lee)
09. Thee Critical Beatdown
10. The Hate Is Real
11. 6 In Tha Morning – 2020 (Unreleased Demo)*
12. No Lives Matter – Live In Australia 2017**
13. Black Hoodie – Live In Australia 2017**
(*) Bonus Track (available on Ltd. LP and Ltd. 2CD Box-Set)
(**) Bonus Track (only available on Ltd. 2CD Box-Set)
