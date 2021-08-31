 Bonnaroo Cancelled Two Days Out From Event - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bonnaroo Cancelled Two Days Out From Event

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Bonnaroo has been cancelled just days before the music festival was to get underway.

The festival was due to get underway in Manchester, Tennessee this weekend but cancelled because of the floods in the region from heavy rains. It is the second year in a row Bonnaroo has been cancelled. The festival was called off in 2020 because of Covid-19.

80,000 music fans were expected to attend Bonnaroo over the four day event.

Bonnaroo 2021 was to feature Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Nelly, Deadmau5, Leon Bridges, Incubus and Young the Giant.

In a statement Bonnaroo organisers announced:

We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.

We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.

Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!

All tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment.

