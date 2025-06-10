 Bonnaroo Co-Founder Jonathan Mayers Dies At Age 51 - Noise11.com
Jonathan Mayers from Bonnaroo Facebook page

Jonathan Mayers from Bonnaroo Facebook page

Bonnaroo Co-Founder Jonathan Mayers Dies At Age 51

by Paul Cashmere on June 11, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Jonathan Mayers, the co-founder of the Bonnaroo music festival and Outside Lands music festival, has died at the age of 51.

Mayers started Superfly Entertainment in 1996. The first Bonnaroo was in 2002. In August 2021 he was terminated from the company. He then launched a lawsuit for civil misrepresentation, breach of contract, and fraud with the company but lost his lawsuit.

Mayers cause of death is currently unknown.

Bonnaroo has released the following statement:

Our hearts are extremely heavy as we mourn the loss of one of our Co-Founders, Jonathan Mayers. For more than a decade Jonathan was a creative force behind this festival that so many of us have held near and dear to our hearts now for more than twenty years. As a very small token of our appreciation for what he contributed to Bonnaroo, we will plant a tree in his honor on The Farm. Our thoughts are with Jonathan’s family and friends during this very difficult time. This weekend we celebrate Jonathan by doing the two things we know best to do in our favorite place on the planet. Spreading love and radiating positivity.

Thank you, Jonathan. This one’s for you.

