Foo Fighters To Perform First Shows Since Death of Taylor Hawkins - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters have announced their first shows since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins for the Boston Calling, Sonic Temple and Bonnaroo festivals.

Foo Fighters confirmed they would continue in a post on New Year’s Day saying “we know we are going to be a different band going forward”.

Foo Fighters will headline Boston Calling in Boston on 26 May, Sonic Temple in Columbus on 28 May and Bonnaroo on 18 June.

Foo Fighters played a one-off Australian show in Geelong outside Melbourne on 4 March 2022. Their final show was 20 March for Lollapalooza Argentina on 20 March. Drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Columbia on 25 March.

Foo Fighters have played at two tributes for Taylor since his passing, on 3 September in London and 27 September in Los Angeles.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

