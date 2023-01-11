 Foo Fighters To Perform First Shows Since Death of Taylor Hawkins - Noise11.com
Foo Fighters To Perform First Shows Since Death of Taylor Hawkins

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2023

in News

Foo Fighters have announced their first shows since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins for the Boston Calling, Sonic Temple and Bonnaroo festivals.

Foo Fighters confirmed they would continue in a post on New Year’s Day saying “we know we are going to be a different band going forward”.

Foo Fighters will headline Boston Calling in Boston on 26 May, Sonic Temple in Columbus on 28 May and Bonnaroo on 18 June.

Foo Fighters played a one-off Australian show in Geelong outside Melbourne on 4 March 2022. Their final show was 20 March for Lollapalooza Argentina on 20 March. Drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Columbia on 25 March.

Foo Fighters have played at two tributes for Taylor since his passing, on 3 September in London and 27 September in Los Angeles.

