 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard To Perform Three Day Residency At Bonnaroo - Noise11.com
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards, Photo Ros O'Gorman

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard To Perform Three Day Residency At Bonnaroo

by Paul Cashmere on January 9, 2025

in News

Melbourne band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will host a three day residency at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in the USA this year with three different sets over three days.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are one of two Australian acts announced for Bonnaroo. Sydney’s Royel Otis will play on day four.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be held June 12-15 in Manchester, Tennessee, USA.

The full line-up is:

THURSDAY, JUNE 12
Luke Combs
Dom Dolla
Sammy Virji
Marcus King
Green Velvet
2hollis
Insane Clown Posse
Joey Valence & Brae
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Wilderado
Max Styler
Azzecca
The Lemon Twigs
Wisp
Sofia Isella
Kitchen Dwellers
Dogs In A Pile
Die Spitz
Hey, Nothing
The Droptines

FRIDAY, JUNE 13
Tyler, the Creator
John Summit
Glass Animals
Tipper
Goose
The Red Clay Strays
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Megadeth
Wallows
Foster the People
Slightly Stoopid
Flipturn
Of the Trees
JPEGMAFIA
Marina
Tape B
MJ Lenderman
BossMan Dlow
INZO
Levity
Mannequin Pussy
Leon Thomas
Cults
Aly & AJ
Matt Champion
Detox Unit
Rachel Chinouriri
Eater
Ginger Root
Bebe Stockwell
Effin

SATURDAY, JUNE 14
Olivia Rodrigo
Avril Lavigne
Justice
Nelly
GloRilla
Mt. Joy
RL Grime
Beabadoobee
Tyla
Jessie Murph
Modest Mouse
Gorgon City
Flatland Cavalry
Hot Mulligan
Action Bronson
Crankdat
Dope Lemon
Gigi Perez
Wave to Earth
Claptone
Jade Cicada
What So Not
Daði Freyr
Ziggy Alberts
ROSSY
Destroy Boys
The Stews
Thee Sinseers & The Altons
AHEE

SUNDAY, JUNE 15
Hozier
Vampire Weekend
Queens of the Stone Age
LSZEE
Remi Wolf
Raye
Royel Otis
Dispatch
Role Model
Barry Can’t Swim
Treaty Oak Revival
Big Gigantic
Jack’s Mannequin
ATLiens
Bilmuri
Saint Motel
James Arthur
Alex Warren
Zingara
Natasha Bedingfield
Alexandra Kay
Goldie Boutilier
Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
GorillaT
YDG

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters To Perform First Shows Since Death of Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters have announced their first shows since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins for the Boston Calling, Sonic Temple and Bonnaroo festivals.

January 11, 2023
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bonnaroo 2022 Features Tool, Stevie Nicks, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

The Bonnaroo 2022 line-up has been announced with a list of acts set to party like its 2019.

January 12, 2022
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bonnaroo Cancelled Two Days Out From Event

Bonnaroo has been cancelled just days before the music festival was to get underway.

September 1, 2021
Tash Sultana performs at The Age Music Victoria Awards held at 170 Russell on Wednesday 16 November 2016 during Melbourne Music Week. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tash Sultana, Alison Wonderland and Rufus Du Sol To Play Bonnaroo

Australian acts Tash Sultana, Alison Wonderland and Rufus Du Sol as well as Alex Lahey have been chosen to play at Bonnaroo 2018 in Manchester, Tennessee.

January 10, 2018
Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Photo By Graham Spillard
U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers To Play Bonnaroo

The initial lineup for Bonnaroo includes U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers as well as Australia's Flume.

January 14, 2017
Pearl Jam at Big Day Out
Pearl Jam Tame Impala To Play Bonnaroo

The lineup for this year's Bonnaroo Festival was announced late Tuesday night.

January 21, 2016
Courtney Barnett, music news, noise11.com
Courtney Barnett, DMAs, King Gizzard, Flume To Play Bonnaroo

America's summer music festival Bonnaroo has announced four Aussie acts for the June 2015 festival in Tennessee.

January 14, 2015