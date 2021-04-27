 Boom Crash Opera Prepare Acoustic, Rarities and Greatest Hits for Kick It Out Live - Noise11.com
Boom Crash Opera

Boom Crash Opera

Boom Crash Opera Prepare Acoustic, Rarities and Greatest Hits for Kick It Out Live

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 27, 2021

in News

Boom Crash Opera’s ‘Kick It Out Live’ tour will feature an all-new setlist including songs never played before, songs rarely played before and a stack of hits. They will also support themselves with an acoustic set at the start of each show.

Singer Dale Ryder is getting ready for the tour and is working on getting fit for the 100 minute set each night.

Dale tells Noise11.com, “In 2002 Peter Farnan wrote an Opera with Richard Pleasance and I drank seven beers a night. There is a work ethic happening there. I put on about six kilos being lazy. Yeah, we have done a couple of shows. I need to get fit but otherwise, the band is sounding pretty good except this tour we are supporting ourselves. We are doing an acoustic thing. We’ve done it before. The crazy lunatics we are we asked on social media what songs people wanted to here and they picked some crazy tunes. We’ve got to learn them and I’ve got to learn to play the guitar again. It is going to be interesting”.

Before 2020 Boom Crash Opera were open seen on festivals like Red Hot Summer. Their own shows allow them to extend the set. “At the festival shows people are expecting you to smash them out, get off, next person … no new tunes,” Dale says. “This time we’ll make it interesting. It is kind of easy to just smash out your songs but to try and make it interesting for the punter and for ourselves, that is hard. We decided to start off acoustically and build up to the whole band. We’ll play a whole lot of songs we have never played before. There is a song called ‘Dreaming Up A Fire’ which I don’t remember playing for a very long time. People have suggested we do some songs and we are doing most of them. Its about one hour and 40 and its good, ending up with the electric thing.

We are doing a track from Gizmo, the first track ‘Wake Up Fine’. We are doing ‘Gimme’. There is always this contention that when you go and see a band 90% want you to smash out your hits and do a couple of other songs from an album. 10% might want you to do a new song and you can’t invest the time for 10% of people. But having said that if a good new song comes out of Peter Farnan I’ll be happy to play it and record it.

Boom Crash Opera Kick It Out Live dates are:

GET TICKETS HERE

May
7 – Beer DeLuxe, Albury NSW
14 – Hamilton Hotel, Brisbane QLD
15 – Parkwood Tavern, Gold Coast QLD

June
4 – Palms @ Crown, Melbourne VIC
5 – The Gov, Adelaide SA
11 – Mezz Bar, Wallsend, NSW
12 – Paddington RSL, Sydney NSW
13 – Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina NSW

July
16 – Barwon Hotel, Winchelsea, VIC
17 – Doncaster Shopping Town Hotel, Doncaster VIC

August
1 – Republic Bar @ Longley International Hotel, Hobart TAS

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Henry Wagons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Henry Wagons Calls Warren Zevon ‘A Complicated Genius’

American singer-songwriter Warren Zevon died “under-appreciated” and “a complicated genius” according to Henry Wagons.

3 hours ago
Michael Jackson Thriller image noise11.com photos
Court Dismisses Wade Robson Claims Against Michael Jackson Estate As Frivolous

A US Court has thrown out another claim by Wade Robson against the Michael Jackson estate calling the Robson claim frivolous.

7 hours ago
Denis Walter
Denis Walter Covers Brian Cadd’s John Farnham Classic On New Album

Denis Walter has tapped into the Brian Cadd catalogue to record a new version of Cadd’s classic John Farnham hit ‘Don’t You Know Its Magic’.

1 day ago
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.
Jimmy Barnes Moves Past Covid Lockdowns With Flesh and Blood Tour

Jimmy Barnes will tour his all new homegrown family album ‘Flesh and Blood’ inbetween Red Hot Summer seasons in July.

2 days ago
Shock G
Digital Underground Hip-Hop Legend Shock G Dead At 57

Greg Jacobs (aka Shock G) of Digital Underground has died at age 57. Jacobs was found dead in a Florida hotel room but no cause of death has been announced.

3 days ago
Marty Stuart and Connie Smith photographed on stage at the Grand Ole Opry moments after the live broadcast was finished Saturday, September 26, 2020. This marked the final performance before the 95th Anniversary of the Opry which saw the return of a socially distanced crowd of 500 people.
Marty Stuart To Honor His Wife Connie Smith In New Television Production

Mississippi country music legend Marty Stuart is working on a program to pay tribute to another country music legend, his wife Connie Smith.

4 days ago
Jim Steinman
Celine Dion and Andrew Lloyd Webber Join Tributes To Jim Steinman

Celine Dion and Andrew Lloyd Webber have added their tributes to late rock songwriter Jim Steinman.

5 days ago