Boom Crash Opera Reschedule June Dates - Noise11.com

Boom Crash Opera Reschedule June Dates

by Paul Cashmere on June 7, 2021

in News

Boom Crash Opera have had to amend five dates for the upcoming Kick It Out Live tour due to Covid restrictions.

Shows in Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Wallsend and Erina have moved but remaining dates from July remain unaffected.

New dates are:

August 20 – The Gov, S.A. (Original Date: June 5)
August 27 – Paddington RSL, NSW (Original Date: June 12)
Sept 24 – [email protected] Crown, VIC (Original Date: June 4)
Nov 13 – Mezz Bar, Wallsend, NSW (Original Date: June 11)
Nov 14 – Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina (Original Date: June 13)

Unaffected dates:

July
16 – Barwon Hotel, Winchelsea, VIC
17 – Doncaster Shopping Town Hotel, Doncaster VIC *One set only prior to Black Sorrows
30 – The Saloon Bar, Launceston, TAS
31 – Pub Rock Diner, Devonport, TAS

August
1 – Longley International Hotel, Hobart TAS
20 – The Gov, Adelaide, SA
27 – Paddington RSL, Sydney NSW

September
24 – Palms @ Crown, Melbourne VIC

November
13 – Mezz Bar, Wallsend, NSW
14 – Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina, NSW

