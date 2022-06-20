Brand New Heavies And Directions In Groove Will Tour Australia Very Soon - Noise11.com

Australia is about to be treated to a long overdue dose of Acid Jazz when Brand New Heavies tour in July and August with a newly activated Directions In Groove (D.I.G.) also on the bill.

Brand New Heavies had Top 20 albums in Australia with ‘Brother Sister’ (1994) and ‘Shelter’ (1997). One of their early UK hits was a cover of Maria Muldaur’s ‘Midnight At The Oasis’.

Brand New Heavies features the vocals of Angela Ricca, who has also worked with Kelis, Gary Barlow and Rita Ora. Founding members Simon Bartholomew and Andrew Levy continue to drive the band today.

Their last album ‘TBNH’ was released in 2019.

Directions in Groove went Gold in Australia with their debut album ‘Dig Deeper’. They also won Jazz Group of the Year at the 1996 Mo Awards and an APRA Award for Most performed Jazz work with ‘Futures’, also in 1996.

THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES (TBNH) TOUR DATES – JULY/AUGUST 2022

Friday 29th July, 2022 – 170 RUSSELL, MELBOURNE VIC – Bookings: www.moshtix.com.au

Sunday 31st July, 2022 – ENMORE THEATRE, NEWTOWN NSW – Bookings: www.ticketek.com.au and

Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 –

THE TRIFFID, NEWSTEAD QLD – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au

Wednesday 3rd August, 2022 – THE GOV, ADELAIDE SA – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au

Thursday 4th August, 2022 –

ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL NSW – Bookings: www.ticketmaster.com.au

