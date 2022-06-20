 Brand New Heavies And Directions In Groove Will Tour Australia Very Soon - Noise11.com
Brand New Heavies

Brand New Heavies And Directions In Groove Will Tour Australia Very Soon

by Paul Cashmere on June 20, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Australia is about to be treated to a long overdue dose of Acid Jazz when Brand New Heavies tour in July and August with a newly activated Directions In Groove (D.I.G.) also on the bill.

Brand New Heavies had Top 20 albums in Australia with ‘Brother Sister’ (1994) and ‘Shelter’ (1997). One of their early UK hits was a cover of Maria Muldaur’s ‘Midnight At The Oasis’.

Brand New Heavies features the vocals of Angela Ricca, who has also worked with Kelis, Gary Barlow and Rita Ora. Founding members Simon Bartholomew and Andrew Levy continue to drive the band today.

Their last album ‘TBNH’ was released in 2019.

Directions in Groove went Gold in Australia with their debut album ‘Dig Deeper’. They also won Jazz Group of the Year at the 1996 Mo Awards and an APRA Award for Most performed Jazz work with ‘Futures’, also in 1996.

THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES (TBNH) TOUR DATES – JULY/AUGUST 2022

Friday 29th July, 2022 – 170 RUSSELL, MELBOURNE VIC – Bookings: www.moshtix.com.au
Sunday 31st July, 2022 – ENMORE THEATRE, NEWTOWN NSW – Bookings: www.ticketek.com.au and
acid jazz legends, D.I.G. (Directions in Groove)
Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 –
THE TRIFFID, NEWSTEAD QLD – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au
Wednesday 3rd August, 2022 – THE GOV, ADELAIDE SA – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au
Thursday 4th August, 2022 –
ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL NSW – Bookings: www.ticketmaster.com.au
and acid jazz legends, D.I.G. (Directions in Groove)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Whitlams 2022
Tim Freedman Is Taking Out The Whitlams For An Eternal Nightcap Tour

Tim Freedman is putting The Whitlams back on the road to mark the 25th anniversary of the classic ‘Eternal Nightcap’.

4 days ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Takes Shape With Acts Announced

The first artists for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert have been announced.

4 days ago
Bananarama
Bananarama Share New Track ‘Masquerade’

Bananarama have shared the title track from their new album 'Masquerade'.

5 days ago
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Simple Minds Reveal Details of ‘Direction of the Heart’ Album

Simple Minds have announced their new album 'Direction Of The Heart'.

5 days ago
Toby Keith, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Toby Keith Reveals He Has Stomach Cancer

Country star Toby Keith has announced to fans that he is suffering from stomach cancer.

6 days ago
Manic Street Preachers James Dean Bradfield photo by Ros O'Gorman
Manic Street Preachers Cancel Gig Because of Covid

Manic Street Preachers frontman James Dean Bradfield has tested positive for COVID-19.

June 12, 2022
Julee Cruise scene from Twin Peaks
Julee Cruise Of Twin Peaks Theme ‘Falling’ Dies At Age 65

Julee Cruise, best known for her Theme from Twin Peaks ‘Falling’, has died at age 65.

June 10, 2022