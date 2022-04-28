 Brandi Carlile Cancels Stagecoach After Testing Positive To Covid - Noise11.com
Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Cancels Stagecoach After Testing Positive To Covid

by Music-News.com on April 29, 2022

in News

Brandi Carlile has been forced to cancel her Stagecoach performance after testing positive for COVID-19.

Carlile was set to play at the festival on Friday night (29.04.22), but she’s had to pull out of the show as she described the coronavirus as “trash”.

In an Instagram video, she said: “Hey, buddies. It finally happened. I have the COVID. So I won’t be able to come to Stagecoach.

“Argh, it’s horrible. I’m a few days in and I have a chest infection, but I think I turned a corner today and I’m starting to feel a little better.

“I just wanted to let everybody know that I’m devastated to be missing you and I hope you have a wonderful time out there with all my friends. See you on the other side of this trash.”

Her followers flooded the comments with messages of support as many of Brandi’s fans wished her a “speedy recovery”.

One fan wrote: “So sorry you got it, sending healthy vibes and love, hope you’re feeling much better soon!”

Another added: “You got this @brandicarlile !!!! Don’t rush it and get a lot of rest. Covid sucks!!!! Sending healing vibes and positive energy your way!!! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo recently admitted she would love to sing with Brandi in the future.

Rodrigo walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards earlier this month and admitted there were “so many people” at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas that she would like to collaborate with, but she admitted the ‘Right On Time’ hitmaker is at the top of her list.

She said: “Brandi Carlile is performing tonight and she is a big inspiration.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Post Malone
Post Malone Confirms Fourth Album Twelve Carat Toothache

Post Malone will release 'Twelve Carat Toothache' in June.

15 hours ago
The Black Keys
The Black Keys Drop Another Preview of Dropout Boogie with ‘It Ain’t Over’

The latest song for The Black Keys fans is ‘It Ain’t Over’.

1 day ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Noise11, Photo
Machine Gun Kelly To Return To Rap On Next Album

Machine Gun Kelly is returning to rap on his next album.

1 day ago
Kanye West. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Future Teases Collaboration With Kanye West

Future shared a video on Tuesday teasing a collaboration with Kanye West.

2 days ago
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Has The Lead Song From The Baz Luhrmann ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack

Doja Cat is to lead the Elvis movie soundtrack with her new song, Vegas.

2 days ago
The Wolfe Brothers
The Wolfe Brothers Lock In The Rest 2022 On Tour

The Wolfe Brothers will kick off their ‘Startin’ Something’ Australia tour in April and keep the shows coming until mid-November.

2 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran To Release Duet With Rapper Russ

Ed Sheeran has a new collaboration with US TikTok star Russ coming out this summer.

3 days ago