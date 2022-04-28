Brandi Carlile Cancels Stagecoach After Testing Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

Brandi Carlile has been forced to cancel her Stagecoach performance after testing positive for COVID-19.

Carlile was set to play at the festival on Friday night (29.04.22), but she’s had to pull out of the show as she described the coronavirus as “trash”.

In an Instagram video, she said: “Hey, buddies. It finally happened. I have the COVID. So I won’t be able to come to Stagecoach.

“Argh, it’s horrible. I’m a few days in and I have a chest infection, but I think I turned a corner today and I’m starting to feel a little better.

“I just wanted to let everybody know that I’m devastated to be missing you and I hope you have a wonderful time out there with all my friends. See you on the other side of this trash.”

Her followers flooded the comments with messages of support as many of Brandi’s fans wished her a “speedy recovery”.

One fan wrote: “So sorry you got it, sending healthy vibes and love, hope you’re feeling much better soon!”

Another added: “You got this @brandicarlile !!!! Don’t rush it and get a lot of rest. Covid sucks!!!! Sending healing vibes and positive energy your way!!! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo recently admitted she would love to sing with Brandi in the future.

Rodrigo walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards earlier this month and admitted there were “so many people” at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas that she would like to collaborate with, but she admitted the ‘Right On Time’ hitmaker is at the top of her list.

She said: “Brandi Carlile is performing tonight and she is a big inspiration.”

