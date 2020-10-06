BREAKING NEWS: R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen At 65

Van Halen guitarist and founder Eddie Van Halen has died from cancer at the age of 65.

Eddie’s son Wolfgang Van Halen confirmed his father’s passing in a tweet saying he is heartbroken by his father’s death.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” he wrote.

“Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from the loss.”

Eddie Van Halen was born in Amsterdam in 1955. The family migrated to the USA in 1962.

Van Halen were one of the most successful bands of the rock era. Brothers Eddie and Alex Van Halen formed the band in 1974 with David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony. The Van Halen’s and Roth had been playing together since 1972.

Gene Simmons had a part in the initial success of Van Halen. He produced their first demo tape. In 1977 they signed with Warner Brothers and started work on the first album with producer Ted Templeton. That debut album ‘Van Halen’ featured their cover of ‘You Really Got Me’ and broke them worldwide. It has sold over 10 million copies in the USA alone.

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020

Eddie developed tongue cancer in 2000. In 2002 he was declared cancer free. In 2019 he announced that he had been battling throat cancer for five years.

