 BREAKING NEWS: R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen At 65 - Noise11.com
Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman

BREAKING NEWS: R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen At 65

by Paul Cashmere on October 7, 2020

in News

Van Halen guitarist and founder Eddie Van Halen has died from cancer at the age of 65.

Eddie’s son Wolfgang Van Halen confirmed his father’s passing in a tweet saying he is heartbroken by his father’s death.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” he wrote.
“Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.
“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from the loss.”

Eddie Van Halen was born in Amsterdam in 1955. The family migrated to the USA in 1962.

Van Halen were one of the most successful bands of the rock era. Brothers Eddie and Alex Van Halen formed the band in 1974 with David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony. The Van Halen’s and Roth had been playing together since 1972.

Gene Simmons had a part in the initial success of Van Halen. He produced their first demo tape. In 1977 they signed with Warner Brothers and started work on the first album with producer Ted Templeton. That debut album ‘Van Halen’ featured their cover of ‘You Really Got Me’ and broke them worldwide. It has sold over 10 million copies in the USA alone.

Eddie developed tongue cancer in 2000. In 2002 he was declared cancer free. In 2019 he announced that he had been battling throat cancer for five years.

MORE TO COME

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer
Jimmy Barnes Releases Killing Time With the Australian Chamber Orchestra

With the release of the third Jimmy Barnes book ‘Killing Time’ Jimmy has released a new version of the song originally recorded with Cold Chisel, this time with the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

2 days ago
Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Sammy Hagar Talks About His Reconnection With Eddie Van Halen

After Eddie Van Halen passed away this week following a lengthy battle with cancer, the band's ex-frontman Sam Hagar - who replaced David Lee Roth as the lead singer in 1985, but left in 1996 - revealed they had secretly been texting and got their friendship back on track after having not spoken to each other since Van Halen's 2004 reunion tour.

2 days ago
John Lennon, music news, noise11.com
George Michael Estate Loans Imagine Piano To John Lennon Estate

Representatives of the late George Michael's estate have loaned the piano John Lennon used to compose Imagine on to the Strawberry Field exhibition in Liverpool, England.

2 days ago
Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Janie Van Halen Speaks About Husband Eddie Van Halen

The death of rock legend Eddie Van Halen has "shattered" the heart of his widow into "a million pieces".

3 days ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Stevie Nicks Perform ‘Rhiannon’ From 24 Karat Gold Concert

Stevie Nicks’ ’24 Karat Gold’ concert film will be shown in cinemas for two nights only on October 21 and 25.

3 days ago
ACDC 2020 Coin series from the Royal Australian Mint
Royal Australian Mint Debuts New AC/DC Coins

The Royal Australian Mint has debuted a stunning collection of AC/DC coins as a box set with original album covers.

3 days ago
Judas Priest Colouring In Book
There Are Motorhead and Judas Priest Colouring Books On The Way

Motorhead and Judas Priest fans will be able to buy band themed colouring-in books soon.

3 days ago