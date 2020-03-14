BREAKING NEWS : Red Hot Summer Kiama Postponed

The Red Hot Summer festival sold-out show in Kiama today has been postponed due to the weather.

Red Hot Summer 2020 features Hunters & Collectors, The Living End, James Reyne, Baby Animals, Boom Crash Opera, and Killing Heidi.

Organiser Duane McDonald has issued the following statement.

Due to severe on site winds causing site and infrastructure damage, plus continues gale force warnings for the remainder of the day , the risk factors for patrons and staff are extreme and as such we cannot proceed with today’s event. Winds on the site are continuing to gust at over 100km per hour. The date has been re scheduled to October 17. All current tickets are valid for the new date. If you are unable to attend the new date please contact your point of purchase for a full refund.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments