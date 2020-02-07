BREAKING NEWS: Red Hot Summer Sydney Shows Cancelled This Weekend

The Red Hot Summer shows this weekend on Cockatoo Island in Sydney have been cancelled due to severe flooding and rain forecast this weekend.

Red Hot Summer features Hunters & Collectors, The Living End, James Reyne, Baby Animals, Boom Crash Opera and Killing Heidi.

This is the official announcement:

TICKETMASTER WILL REFUND THE ORIGINAL CREDIT CARD USED TO PURCHASE TICKETS

The RED HOT SUMMER TOUR has been forced to cancel this weekend’s two shows at Cockatoo Island in Sydney – on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th February – due to extreme flooding and more rain forecast across the coming days. An additional 150mm of rain is forecast per day on Saturday and Sunday.

Promoter Duane McDonald says they have no choice but to cancel the shows. “The site has been deemed unsafe and we are unable to complete the build despite every attempt of our crews working around the clock to do so,” he says. “Patron safety is paramount to us and we have always done our very best to ensure you have the best possible experience. We have currently had 115mm of rain on site and are under water. We are as devastated as you all are. Unfortunately, due to venue and artist availability we are unable to reschedule these shows.”

Ticketmaster will refund ticketholders back to the original credit card used to purchase the tickets. Ticketholders have asked to note that while refunds have been processed, it can take some time for individual banks to process. The time may vary, depending on the bank. Only the original credit card holder will receive a refund via this process. If ticketholders received ticket(s) any other way, including via “Ticket Forward”, they will need to contact the original credit card holder for their refund.

For ticketholders who purchased tickets using cash or EFTPOS via a Ticketmaster outlet, they will need to re-visit an outlet with the tickets, and the EFTPOS card used if applicable, to make the booking and the outlet staff will help with the refund.

Duane says the entire team at the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR thanks music fans for the wonderful support they have shown the 10th anniversary tour and wishes everyone a safe weekend in the forecast weather.