Brian Cadd To Play His Final Melbourne Show Of 2021 This Friday - Noise11.com

With the Apia Good Times show now at an end for 2021, Australian music legend Brian Cadd has just four more shows to do in 2021 including one last show for Melbourne.

2021 ended up being a big year for the ARIA Hall of Famer who turned 75 a few weeks back on the night the Apia Good Times show was in Melbourne.

The Cadd hits ‘Ginger Man’, ‘Let Go’ and ‘A Little Ray Of Sunshine’ were a big hit with the Good Times crowd.

However, the Cadd and Cadd/Morris shows give Brian the chance to expand across 50 years of classic rock dating back to his Axiom days, through the solo years and right up to now with the recent ‘Silver City’ album, considered by Cadd fans to be his best work since the 70s.

Back in them there 70s Brian Cadd not only delivered non-stop Top 10 albums like ‘Brian Cadd’ (1972), ‘Parabrahm’ (1973) and ‘Moonshine’ (1974), but his songs were covered by John Farnham, Joe Cocker, Pointer Sisters and Ringo Starr, he had the side-project The Bootleg Family, and still had time to form his own label, front his own television show and produce for other artists.

Brian’s last solo show for 2021 in this Friday at Memo Music Hall, Melbourne. Next week he has his last three shows of 2021 in New South Wales with Russell Morris.

Dates are:

17 December, Melbourne, Memo Music Hall

21 December, Belmont, Belmont 16s (with Russell Morris)

22 December, Wollongong, Centro CBD (with Russell Morris)

23 December, Penrith, Evan Theatre (with Russell Morris)

