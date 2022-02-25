Brian May Covers Rocky Horror’s Hot Patootie - Noise11.com

In 1998, not long after the release of the final Queen album with Freddie Mercury ‘Made In Heaven’, Brian May recorded his second solo album ‘Another World’.

There were a few covers on the album, Mott The Hoople’s ‘All The Way From Memphis’, Hendrix’s ‘One Rainy Wish’ and Larry Williams’ ‘Slow Down’ (also covered by The Beatles) and if you lived in Japan at the time, your album included a cover of the Rocky Horror Show classic ‘Hot Patootie’.

Brian May’s version of ‘Hot Patootie’ has been a collectors item, right up to now, with the official global release finally happening on a new expanded edition of the album.

The album also includes the track ‘Cyborg’, with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins making his first guest appearance on someone else’s record ever. “He’d never really done a studio session for someone else, so he was wired to the hilt – you could imagine. He’s going “this is fucking awesome”. I mean, there is energy spilling out all over Surrey from this guy, incredible! I think he’s well represented on the track – it’s insane, the amount of energy on there.”

‘Another World’ has been unavailable in any format for years. Brian says, “This, dear Listener, is the second release in my ‘Brian May Gold Series’ reissues. To this album, historically my second solo record, we’ve applied the same loving care that we lavished on ‘Back to the Light’ – repolishing and remastering but using the exact original mixes. Originally delivered 24 years ago, ‘Another World’ is now reborn just as it was originally created.”

‘Another World’ is back on April 22.

Disc 1 – Another World

1. Space (Brian May)

2. Business (Brian May)

3. China Belle (Brian May)

4. Why Don’t We Try Again (Brian May)

5. On My Way Up (Brian May)

6. Cyborg (Brian May)

7. The Guv’nor (Brian May)

8. Wilderness (Brian May)

9. Slow Down (Larry Williams)

10. One Rainy Wish (Jimi Hendrix)

11. All The Way From Memphis (Ian Hunter)

12. Another World (Brian May)

13. Being On My Own (Brian May)

Disc 2 – Another Disc

1. Brian Talks (Brian May)

2. “The Business” (Rock On Cozy Mix) (Brian May)

3. Hot Patootie* (Richard O’Brien)

4. F.B.I. (Original Ruff Mix With Real Bass And Drums) (Bruce Welch/Hank Brian Marvin/Jet Harris)

5. Maybe Baby* (Norman Petty/Charles Hardin)

6. It’s Only Make Believe* (Conway Twitty/Jack Nance)

7. Otro Lugar (Brian May)

8. Cyborg (Solo Instrumental Version) (Brian May)

9. Business Stings (Brian May)

10. I’ll Be Prayin’ (Brian May)

11. On My Way Up (Guitar Version) (Brian May)

12. The Last Great Optimist (Brian May)

13. On My Way Up (Live in Paris, June ’98) (Brian May)

14. Hammer To Fall (Live in Paris, June ’98) (Brian May)

15. My Boy (Brian May)

*guest vocal T.E. Conway

