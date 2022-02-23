 Bring Me The Horizon Have A Plan To Reduce Touring Transmissions - Noise11.com
Bring Me The Horizon Have A Plan To Reduce Touring Transmissions

by Music-News.com on February 23, 2022

Bring Me The Horizon’s 2021 ‘Post Human’ tour achieved 38 per cent less touring emissions.

The band managed to make impressive strides towards making their runs eco-friendly last year.

Bring Me The Horizon managed to cut 27.97 tonnes of CO2e, while imposing a plastic bottle ban meant they didn’t use 3,322 bottles.

Bring Me The Horizon also swapped out trucking fuel for HVO Renewable Diesel, according to a report by the non-profit AGF (A Greener Festival).

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said: “During the pandemic, the touring music industry came together on the important topic of sustainability. We’re so happy with the results from walking the talk with the first UK arena tour off the mark. The report shows a direct link between well-being, stress, and environmental sustainability. Culture change and industry restructuring is essential to achieve a green future for artist touring. There is much still to be done, but these results are undeniable evidence that we can take huge strides to reduce emissions and protect ecosystems immediately. There’s no excuse to delay.”

Kilimanjaro and Action! promoter Alan Day commented: “Bring Me The Horizon were the first band in the UK, possibly the world, to complete a full non-rescheduled arena tour after the height of the pandemic. Their vision from the start was to produce the tour as environmentally friendly as possible, whilst still giving the audience the best spectacle achievable. From savings in plastic waste, to transport, to accommodation, to stage production and more, I am proud to have produced such a landmark tour and hopefully an example for the future.”

