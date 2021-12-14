 Britney Spears Calls Out Diane Sawyer Over 2003 Interview - Noise11.com
Britney Spears Celebrates Engagement at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)

Britney Spears Celebrates Engagement at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)

Britney Spears Calls Out Diane Sawyer Over 2003 Interview

by Paul Cashmere on December 15, 2021

in News

Britney Spears has spoken out about her 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer following her break-up with Justin Timberlake.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Britney Spears discussed the nearly two-decades-old interview, where the ABC journalist came to her apartment and asked her about the break-up.

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago? What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote, adding that at the time she had “lived in (her) apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone.”

“My manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?” she continued.

Britney Spears opened up about being “in shock” after the split, adding that she “never spoke to anyone for a very long time. I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”

The singer, who was about 22 at the time, said she was a “baby” then but has learned to shut down probing questions.

“She said ‘a woman or a girl’ … I would like to say now, ‘Ma’am I’m a catholic shit!!!'” she wrote, referencing Sawyer’s interview questions, which the news anchor has since been criticised for, particularly after the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

In a statement to People, Jamie Spears’ lawyer Alex Weingarten denied that he was involved in setting up the interview.

“Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview,” the statement read. “He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

The Wiggles
OG and Current Wiggles ReWiggle The Classics With Famous Friends

The original ‘OG’ Wiggles Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page, have joined the current Wiggles Anthony Field, Simon Pryce and Lachy Gillespie and new members Tsehay Hawkins, Evie Ferris, John Pearce and Kelly Hamilton and their famous friends for a reWiggling of their classic hits.

10 hours ago
Damon Albarn Melbourne 2014, photo ros ogorman
Damon Albarn, Bastille Set For BRIT Events

Damon Albarn, Bastille and Anne-Marie have announced shows as part of BRITs Week for War Child.

22 hours ago
Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Sixx:AM Have No Plans To Tour

Sixx:A.M. have no current plans to tour or release new music.

2 days ago
Foo Fighters Scrap Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Plans

Foo Fighters had to scrap their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix gig, due to "unforeseen medical circumstances".

2 days ago
Bored!
John Nolan of Powder Monkeys and Bored! Has Passed Away

The Powder Monkey’s and Bored! guitarist John Nolan has died.

2 days ago
Joseph Wooten
Joseph Wooten To Bring Young In A Million To His Funky Birthday/Christmas Jam In Nashville This Sunday

Nashville bass player Joseph Wooten turns 60 this weekend and is celebrating with a special event with friends at the Analog Room of the Hutton Hotel in Nashville Sunday (12 December). Some of those friends are Nashville’s Young in a Million.

4 days ago
Faith No More by Jimmy Hubbard
Faith No More Cancel Australian Tour

Faith No More will no more be coming to Australia and New Zealand in 2022.

5 days ago