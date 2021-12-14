Britney Spears Calls Out Diane Sawyer Over 2003 Interview - Noise11.com

Britney Spears has spoken out about her 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer following her break-up with Justin Timberlake.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Britney Spears discussed the nearly two-decades-old interview, where the ABC journalist came to her apartment and asked her about the break-up.

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago? What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote, adding that at the time she had “lived in (her) apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone.”

“My manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?” she continued.

Britney Spears opened up about being “in shock” after the split, adding that she “never spoke to anyone for a very long time. I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”

The singer, who was about 22 at the time, said she was a “baby” then but has learned to shut down probing questions.

“She said ‘a woman or a girl’ … I would like to say now, ‘Ma’am I’m a catholic shit!!!'” she wrote, referencing Sawyer’s interview questions, which the news anchor has since been criticised for, particularly after the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

In a statement to People, Jamie Spears’ lawyer Alex Weingarten denied that he was involved in setting up the interview.

“Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview,” the statement read. “He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

