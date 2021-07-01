 Britney Spears Co-Conservators Want Out Of Their Deal - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears Co-Conservators Want Out Of Their Deal

by Music-News.com on July 2, 2021

in News

Bosses at the finance firm appointed as co-conservators of Britney Spears’ estate are trying to end the arrangement.

A week after Spears’ testified in court and revealed she wanted to end her conservatorship, which began after her 2007 breakdown, money experts at the Bessemer Trust have filed documents seeking to end their involvement.

A filing, obtained by the Daily Mail, states that the firm is looking to withdraw “due to changed circumstances”.

The Trust’s filing notes: “As a result of the Conservatee’s (Britney) testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

The judge overseeing the matter denied a request to suspend Jamie from estate conservatorship duties back in November, and approved the Bessemer officials as co-conservators.

However, they are seeking an emergency hearing on Friday, to resign immediately from any involvement in Britney’s financial matters.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied a motion to immediately remove her father as her conservator. The decision and Bessemer’s exit means Jamie will remain as Britney’s sole conservator at least until new hearings on 14 July.

During her testimony last week, the Toxic singer made a number of shocking claims about her life under the conservatorship, including that she has been forced to keep an IUD contraceptive device in against her will.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

