Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama Have Made A Podcast Together - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and former U.S. leader Barack Obama have teamed up to launch a podcast series.

Renegades: Born in the USA will feature the rocker and the politician in conversation, covering fatherhood, the state of America, and race issues over eight episodes.

It marks the second original podcast from Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, which launched with Michelle Obama’s hit podcast.

The new show debuted on Spotify on Monday.

“How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story? That topic came to dominate so many of my conversations last year – with Michelle, with my daughters and with friends,” Obama says in the opening episode. “And one of the friends just happened to be Mr. Bruce Springsteen.

“On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

