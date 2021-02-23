 Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama Have Made A Podcast Together - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama Have Made A Podcast Together

by Music-News.com on February 24, 2021

in News

Bruce Springsteen and former U.S. leader Barack Obama have teamed up to launch a podcast series.

Renegades: Born in the USA will feature the rocker and the politician in conversation, covering fatherhood, the state of America, and race issues over eight episodes.

It marks the second original podcast from Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, which launched with Michelle Obama’s hit podcast.

The new show debuted on Spotify on Monday.

“How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story? That topic came to dominate so many of my conversations last year – with Michelle, with my daughters and with friends,” Obama says in the opening episode. “And one of the friends just happened to be Mr. Bruce Springsteen.

“On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Nils Lofgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Jake Clemons, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Max Weinberg, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Clapton, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Reactivates Post-Lockdown With ‘Music Is Love’

Richard Clapton is reactivating in 2021 with a new album and live dates.

12 hours ago
Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini
Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini To Kick Off Shows In Kyneton This Weekend

After a few false starts leading to two shows being rescheduled because of Covid lockdowns, Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini will start their Victorian season in Kyneton on Saturday.

13 hours ago
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
How The Band’s Music From Big Pink Opened The Mind Of Brian Cadd

The Band’s 1968 ‘Music From Big Pink’ was a life-changing recording for Australian singer songwriter Brian Cadd. After hearing an early preview of the album in London in early 1968 Brian’s songwriting changed forever.

17 hours ago
Peter Hook and the Light photo by Ros OGorman
Peter Hook Is Heading Back To Australia

The good news is Peter Hook will tour Australia. The bad news … it’s a year away.

20 hours ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Mick Jagger Narrates Royal Albert Hall 150th Anniversary Documentary

Mick Jagger, reads from WH Auden’s poem 'For Friends Only' in the 90-second clip titled 'Your Room Will Be Ready', which is an emotional watch for music lovers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as it shows both the legendary London venue empty and filled to the brim with fans.

1 day ago
Alice Cooper, Noise11, Photo
Alice Cooper Reveals Mae West Put The Hard Word On Him But Keith Moon Went Through With It

Alice Cooper has revealed to Noise11 that Mae West once asked him to “come up and see her sometime” but he rejected her offer. However, Keith Moon went through with it.

2 days ago
John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Mayall and the Eric Clapton Connection

John Mayall recruited the then unknown Eric Clapton to join his influential group John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers in 1965.

2 days ago