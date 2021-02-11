Bruce Springsteen Charged With DUI - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen has been charged with driving under the influence after an incident on 14 November 2020 has surfaced.

Springsteen’s drunk driving charge took place at Gateway National Recreation Area. The rock legend was also charged with reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

The charges only came to light after Springsteen starred in a Super Bowl commercial spruiking Jeep earlier this week. Jeep have now withdrawn the advertisement.

The ad fuelled a lot of criticism for Bruce who had never endorsed a product prior to the Jeep campaign. To justify selling out to the car company, Springsteen’s people spun a tarn about Bruce wanting to unify America through the message in the commercial.

Its interesting Springsteen prior unifying messages came from the lyrics of his songs, not from a multi-million marketing campaign for a public company selling a commercial product.

Springsteen lives near the park where he was charged in Colts Neck, New Jersey. He will face court on the charges in coming weeks.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments