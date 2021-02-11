 Bruce Springsteen Charged With DUI - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen at SXSW Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen at SXSW Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen Charged With DUI

by Paul Cashmere on February 11, 2021

in News

Bruce Springsteen has been charged with driving under the influence after an incident on 14 November 2020 has surfaced.

Springsteen’s drunk driving charge took place at Gateway National Recreation Area. The rock legend was also charged with reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

The charges only came to light after Springsteen starred in a Super Bowl commercial spruiking Jeep earlier this week. Jeep have now withdrawn the advertisement.

The ad fuelled a lot of criticism for Bruce who had never endorsed a product prior to the Jeep campaign. To justify selling out to the car company, Springsteen’s people spun a tarn about Bruce wanting to unify America through the message in the commercial.

Its interesting Springsteen prior unifying messages came from the lyrics of his songs, not from a multi-million marketing campaign for a public company selling a commercial product.

Springsteen lives near the park where he was charged in Colts Neck, New Jersey. He will face court on the charges in coming weeks.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Nils Lofgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Jake Clemons, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Max Weinberg, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Zappa movie
There Is A Frank Zappa and Jimi Hendrix Tape But The Zappa’s Can’t Find It

One of the buried treasures in the Frank Zappa vault is a recording of Zappa with Jimi Hendrix. The bad news is no-one knows where it is.

10 hours ago
Neil Young Harvest
Neil Young, Linda Ronstadt Producer Elliot Mazer Dead at 79

Neil Mazer, the guy who produced a number of albums for Neil Young including ‘Tonight’s The Night’, ‘Time Fades Away’ and ‘Harvest’, Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Silk Purse’ and albums for Janis Joplin, Gordon Lightfoot and David Soul, has died at 79.

1 day ago
Fleetwood Mac photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christine McVie Says Stevie Nicks and John McVie Won’t Tour Fleetwood Mac Again

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie believes her bandmates Stevie Nicks and John McVie wouldn't sign up for another tour.

3 days ago
Henry Wagons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Henry Wagons Resurrects Warren Zevon For More Shows In April

Henry Wagon will perform more ‘Zevon – Accidentally Like A Martyr’ shows in April.

4 days ago
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Raves About The Band’s ‘Music From Big Pink’

On a new episode of Elton John’s Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1, Elton sits down with his husband and Canadian-native David Furnish for a Canada Special. The two talk about Canada’s incredible depth of talent, from Leonard Cohen to Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Ruth B and more.

4 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Consider Early Gig As Live Album

Queen guitarist Brian May recently heard a tape of the band performing at Imperial College London, a recording he didn’t know existed, and he thinks its something they should be proud of.

4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Watch the Moment Bruce Springsteen Sells His Soul

Oh dear Bruce. Its a fucking Jeep. One of the shittiest made cars on Earth. The car hackers could hack. I hope they paid you well.

4 days ago