 Bruce Springsteen Creates 'Letter To You' Doco For Apple TV - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen Letter To You

Bruce Springsteen Creates ‘Letter To You’ Doco For Apple TV

by Music-News.com on October 6, 2020

in News

Bruce Springsteen fans around the world will get a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic artist’s creative process in the documentary feature film, “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You,” from Apple Original Films, premiering exclusively on Apple TV+, Friday, October 23.

The feature-length verité documentary arrives the same day as Springsteen’s new album “Letter To You,” and features full performances from The E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material and a deeper look into Letter To You from Springsteen himself.

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” captures Springsteen recording “Letter To You” live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of ten originals from the new record. Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny (“Western Stars,” “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash,” “Springsteen on Broadway”), the film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself and to the role it has played in Springsteen’s life.

“Letter To You” is Springsteen’s first studio album recorded live and together with the E Street Band since 1984’s “Born In The U.S.A.” Both the album and companion documentary include recently-written Springsteen songs side-by-side with legendary but previously unreleased compositions from the 1970s. Throughout the documentary, Springsteen shares his thoughts and feelings behind “Letter To You” and puts the new music into the context of his entire body of work. In that way, it’s the next piece in the autobiographical series that began with the memoir Born to Run, continued with “Springsteen on Broadway” and advanced through his film “Western Stars.”

Apple Original Films’ “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” is produced by Jon Landau and Zimny and co-produced by Barbara Carr, with Springsteen serving as executive producer.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Nils Lofgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Jake Clemons, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Max Weinberg, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer
Jimmy Barnes Releases Killing Time With the Australian Chamber Orchestra

With the release of the third Jimmy Barnes book ‘Killing Time’ Jimmy has released a new version of the song originally recorded with Cold Chisel, this time with the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

2 days ago
Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Sammy Hagar Talks About His Reconnection With Eddie Van Halen

After Eddie Van Halen passed away this week following a lengthy battle with cancer, the band's ex-frontman Sam Hagar - who replaced David Lee Roth as the lead singer in 1985, but left in 1996 - revealed they had secretly been texting and got their friendship back on track after having not spoken to each other since Van Halen's 2004 reunion tour.

2 days ago
John Lennon, music news, noise11.com
George Michael Estate Loans Imagine Piano To John Lennon Estate

Representatives of the late George Michael's estate have loaned the piano John Lennon used to compose Imagine on to the Strawberry Field exhibition in Liverpool, England.

2 days ago
Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Janie Van Halen Speaks About Husband Eddie Van Halen

The death of rock legend Eddie Van Halen has "shattered" the heart of his widow into "a million pieces".

3 days ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Stevie Nicks Perform ‘Rhiannon’ From 24 Karat Gold Concert

Stevie Nicks’ ’24 Karat Gold’ concert film will be shown in cinemas for two nights only on October 21 and 25.

3 days ago
ACDC 2020 Coin series from the Royal Australian Mint
Royal Australian Mint Debuts New AC/DC Coins

The Royal Australian Mint has debuted a stunning collection of AC/DC coins as a box set with original album covers.

3 days ago
Judas Priest Colouring In Book
There Are Motorhead and Judas Priest Colouring Books On The Way

Motorhead and Judas Priest fans will be able to buy band themed colouring-in books soon.

3 days ago