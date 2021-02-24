 Bruce Springsteen DUI Charges Dropped - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen DUI Charges Dropped

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2021

in News

Bruce Springsteen’s DUI charge has been dropped but the singer has still copped at $500 fine and $40 in court costs for drinking in a public space.

Springsteen was charged back in November 2020 of driving under the influence. After admitting he had two shots of tequila in a 20-minute period he was given the fine instead.

When Springsteen was found guilty of the lesser offence the judge said, “Mr Springsteen, I need to know how long you need to pay that fine.”

“I think I can pay that immediately, your honour,” Springsteen answered.

News of the charge game just after a Jeep ad starring Springsteen aired at the Super Bowl. Jeep removed the ad after the charges were made public.

This week it was announced Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama have made a podcast together. It is streaming on Spotify.

