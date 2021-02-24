Bruce Springsteen DUI Charges Dropped - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen’s DUI charge has been dropped but the singer has still copped at $500 fine and $40 in court costs for drinking in a public space.

Springsteen was charged back in November 2020 of driving under the influence. After admitting he had two shots of tequila in a 20-minute period he was given the fine instead.

When Springsteen was found guilty of the lesser offence the judge said, “Mr Springsteen, I need to know how long you need to pay that fine.”

“I think I can pay that immediately, your honour,” Springsteen answered.

News of the charge game just after a Jeep ad starring Springsteen aired at the Super Bowl. Jeep removed the ad after the charges were made public.

This week it was announced Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama have made a podcast together. It is streaming on Spotify.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments