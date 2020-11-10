BTS Dominate MTV Europe Video Awards - Noise11.com

BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday, taking home four prizes.

The K-pop superstars won Best Group, Biggest Fans, Best Song for Dynamite, and Best Virtual Live title for their virtual concert over the summer – awarded in place of Best Live Act, since in-person concerts have largely been shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Little Mix, who hosted the remotely-held ceremony, picked up two awards, for Best Pop and Best U.K. and Ireland act, as did Lady Gaga, who was named Best Artist and Best U.S. act after receiving seven nominations.

DJ Khaled was handed Best Video for the promo for his collaboration with Drake and Justin Bieber, POPSTAR, while H.E.R.’s Black Lives Matter anthem I Can’t Breathe was honoured with the Video for Good prize.

St. Vincent, Taylor Hawkins and Tom Morello also paid tribute to the late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen following an in memoriam segment honouring the stars lost over the past year.

Little Mix, Doja Cat, Yungblud, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Maluma, DaBaby, Yungblud, Zara Larsson, Tate McRae, and Jack Harlow were among the performers during the event.

The main list of winners is:

Best Video: DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake and Justin Bieber

Best Artist: Lady Gaga

Best Song: BTS – Dynamite

Best Collaboration: Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Best Pop: Little Mix

Best Group: BTS

Best New: Doja Cat

Biggest Fans: BTS

Best Latin: Karol G

Best Rock: Coldplay

Best Hip Hop: Cardi B

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Alternative: Hayley Williams

Video for Good: H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Best Push: Yungblud

Best Virtual Live: BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

Best U.K. and Ireland: Little Mix

Best U.S.: Lady Gaga

