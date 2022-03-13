Bush Play Their First International Shows Since Feb '19 For Under The Southern Stars - Noise11.com

Gavin Rossdale has Bush reactivated in Australia for his first international shows since the Bush South American tour of February 2019.

It has been 10 years since Rossdale performed with Bush in Australia. That was in March 2012 for Soundwave. Now he is back with another music festival, Under The Southern Stars, with Stone Temple Pilots, Rose Tattoo, Electric Mary, Cheap Trick and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

Bush setlist, March 12, Hastings

The Kingdom (from The Kingdom, 2020)

Machinehead (from Sixteen Stone, 1994)

Blood River (from The Kingdom, 2020)

The Chemicals Between Us (from The Science of Things, 1999)

Quicksand (from The Kingdom, 2020)

Everything Zen (from Sixteen Stone, 1994)

Ghosts in the Machine (from The Kingdom, 2020)

Bullet Holes (from The Kingdom, 2020)

Flowers on a Grave (from The Kingdom, 2020)

Glycerine (from Sixteen Stone, 1994)

Comedown (from Sixteen Stone, 1994)

The next Under The Southern Stars is in Melbourne Wednesday on the Tennis Centre precinct.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



