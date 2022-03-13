 Bush Play Their First International Shows Since Feb '19 For Under The Southern Stars - Noise11.com
Gavin Rossdale of Bush photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Gavin Rossdale of Bush photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Bush Play Their First International Shows Since Feb ’19 For Under The Southern Stars

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2022

in News

Gavin Rossdale has Bush reactivated in Australia for his first international shows since the Bush South American tour of February 2019.

It has been 10 years since Rossdale performed with Bush in Australia. That was in March 2012 for Soundwave. Now he is back with another music festival, Under The Southern Stars, with Stone Temple Pilots, Rose Tattoo, Electric Mary, Cheap Trick and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

Bush setlist, March 12, Hastings

The Kingdom (from The Kingdom, 2020)
Machinehead (from Sixteen Stone, 1994)
Blood River (from The Kingdom, 2020)
The Chemicals Between Us (from The Science of Things, 1999)
Quicksand (from The Kingdom, 2020)
Everything Zen (from Sixteen Stone, 1994)
Ghosts in the Machine (from The Kingdom, 2020)
Bullet Holes (from The Kingdom, 2020)
Flowers on a Grave (from The Kingdom, 2020)
Glycerine (from Sixteen Stone, 1994)
Comedown (from Sixteen Stone, 1994)

The next Under The Southern Stars is in Melbourne Wednesday on the Tennis Centre precinct.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cheap Trick photo by Ros OGorman-002.jpg Tom Petersson Cheap Trick photo by Ros OGorman-009.jpg Tom Petersson Cheap Trick photo by Ros OGorman-010.jpg Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Australia Unites
Australian Music Industry Raises A Staggering $25m For Flood Victims

The Australian Music Industry has once again gathered as a show of support to help raise over $25million for flood victims in the recent East Coast floods.

1 min ago
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Play First International Shows Since 2019

Prior to performing in Australia for Under The Southern Stars last week, the previous show Black Rebel Motorcycle Club played was in Athens in June 2019.

49 mins ago
Stone Temple Pilots
Stone Temple Pilots Return To Australia For Only Their Second Time

Stone Temple Pilots only ever toured Australia once before. That was in 2011. STP’s Dean DeLeo tells Noise11.com, “well, its amazing what a few heroin busts will limit you too.”

2 hours ago
Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Cheap Trick Perform Their First Under The Southern Stars Show #SETLIST

Under The Southern Stars is Australia’s first international tour since the pandemic started with Cheap Trick playing their show outside North America since 2018.

1 day ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Cover Bob Dylan ‘Obviously 5 Believers’ But It Will Become A Rarity Fast

Hoodoo Gurus have covered the lesser-known Bob Dylan song ‘Obviously 5 Believers’ for their new album ‘Chariot of the Gods’ but if you want to own it, you better be fast.

2 days ago
Rolling Stones Exile On Main Street
Tim Rogers, Adalita and Tex Perkins To Tour Exile On Main Street

After performing the Rolling Stones classic ‘Sticky Fingers’, Tim Rogers of You Am I, Adalita from Magic Dirt and Tex Perkins of Cruel Sea will take ‘Exile On Main Street’ on tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stones release.

3 days ago
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Red Hot Summer Victor Harbor And Southport Sell-Out, WA Rescheduled

There is more good news for Red Hot Summer with this weekend’s event in Victor Harbor, South Australia a sellout. So too is the Broadwater Parklands, Southport event in Queensland on 23 April.

3 days ago