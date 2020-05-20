 Calvin Harris Reveals Emergency Heart Surgery From 2014 - Noise11.com
Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Calvin Harris Reveals Emergency Heart Surgery From 2014

by Music-News.com on May 21, 2020

in News

Calvin Harris has revealed his health problems back in 2014 were so serious that he had to have his heart restarted.

On Tuesday, the DJ responded to a video a fan had tweeted depicting one of his sets back in 2014, and wrote: “Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER… this sort of stuff happened in between.”

It’s the first time Summer star Calvin, 36, has opened up about the seriousness of his health struggles, other than announcing he had “some heart problems” as an explanation for pulling out of the MTV European Music Awards in November 2014 with just 24 hours’ notice.

He later told fans that he’d been diagnosed with arrhythmia – a heart issue that causes a problem with the rhythm of the organ’s beating.

Following his diagnosis, Calvin made the decision to give up alcohol, which he has credited for helping keep him healthy.

music-news.com

