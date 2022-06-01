Cat Stevens’ ‘Moonshadow’ Premiered In Melbourne 10 years Ago - Noise11.com

Cat Stevens’ short-lived musical ‘Moonshadow’ premiered in Melbourne, Australia 10 years ago but is yet to see life around the world.
Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens acknowledged the 10 year anniversary of the stage show saying, “it’s the 10th Anniversary of the musical “Moonshadow”
“The story is reflective of the challenge many people are facing today as they struggle to meet their needs for food and energy for their homes.”
‘Moonshadow’ had a four week run in Melbourne but closed early after mixed reviews although at Noise11 we really enjoyed it.
The songs in the show showcased the history of Cat Stevens and included a new song for the stageshow ‘World of Darkness’.
Songs from Moonshadow in order of performance:
Night Planet Overture
World of Darkness
Remember The Days (Of The Old Schoolyard)
Shamsia Theme
Maybe There’s A World
Matthew and Son
But I Might Die Tonight
Bitterblue (instrumental)
Shamsia (instrumental banjo)
Maybe There’s A World (reprise)
Doors
Father & Son
Wild World (part 1)
On The Road To Find Out
If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out
A Bad Night
Wild World (part 2)
Whispers
18th Avenue (instrumental)
How Can I Tell You
Ruby Love
Don’t Be Shy
Life
Longer Boats
Home In The Sky
This Glass World
Sitting
Crazy
Sad Lisa
Stormy’s Song
The First Cut Is The Deepest
Can’t Keep It In
Grandsons
Zalims Theme
Maybe There’s A World (short reprise)
Silly Little Ego
The Wind
Shamsia
Doors (reprise)
Father and Sun (theme)
Matthew & Son (reprise)
Changes IV
Moonshadow
Morning Has Broken
Peace Train (curtain call)
Tagged as: 70s, Australia, Cat Stevens, Moonshadow, theatre, UK, Yusuf Islam