Cat Stevens’ ‘Moonshadow’ Premiered In Melbourne 10 years Ago - Noise11.com

Cat Stevens’ short-lived musical ‘Moonshadow’ premiered in Melbourne, Australia 10 years ago but is yet to see life around the world.

Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens acknowledged the 10 year anniversary of the stage show saying, “it’s the 10th Anniversary of the musical “Moonshadow”

“The story is reflective of the challenge many people are facing today as they struggle to meet their needs for food and energy for their homes.”

‘Moonshadow’ had a four week run in Melbourne but closed early after mixed reviews although at Noise11 we really enjoyed it.

The songs in the show showcased the history of Cat Stevens and included a new song for the stageshow ‘World of Darkness’.

Songs from Moonshadow in order of performance:

Night Planet Overture

World of Darkness

Remember The Days (Of The Old Schoolyard)

Shamsia Theme

Maybe There’s A World

Matthew and Son

But I Might Die Tonight

Bitterblue (instrumental)

Shamsia (instrumental banjo)

Maybe There’s A World (reprise)

Doors

Father & Son

Wild World (part 1)

On The Road To Find Out

If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out

A Bad Night

Wild World (part 2)

Whispers

18th Avenue (instrumental)

How Can I Tell You

Ruby Love

Don’t Be Shy

Life

Longer Boats

Home In The Sky

This Glass World

Sitting

Crazy

Sad Lisa

Stormy’s Song

The First Cut Is The Deepest

Can’t Keep It In

Grandsons

Zalims Theme

Maybe There’s A World (short reprise)

Silly Little Ego

The Wind

Shamsia

Doors (reprise)

Father and Sun (theme)

Matthew & Son (reprise)

Changes IV

Moonshadow

Morning Has Broken

Peace Train (curtain call)



Noise11.com

