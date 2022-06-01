 Cat Stevens’ ‘Moonshadow’ Premiered In Melbourne 10 years Ago - Noise11.com
Yusuf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Yusuf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cat Stevens’ ‘Moonshadow’ Premiered In Melbourne 10 years Ago

by Paul Cashmere on June 1, 2022

in News

Cat Stevens’ short-lived musical ‘Moonshadow’ premiered in Melbourne, Australia 10 years ago but is yet to see life around the world.

Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens acknowledged the 10 year anniversary of the stage show saying, “it’s the 10th Anniversary of the musical “Moonshadow”

“The story is reflective of the challenge many people are facing today as they struggle to meet their needs for food and energy for their homes.”

‘Moonshadow’ had a four week run in Melbourne but closed early after mixed reviews although at Noise11 we really enjoyed it.

The songs in the show showcased the history of Cat Stevens and included a new song for the stageshow ‘World of Darkness’.

Songs from Moonshadow in order of performance:
Night Planet Overture
World of Darkness
Remember The Days (Of The Old Schoolyard)
Shamsia Theme
Maybe There’s A World
Matthew and Son
But I Might Die Tonight
Bitterblue (instrumental)
Shamsia (instrumental banjo)
Maybe There’s A World (reprise)
Doors
Father & Son
Wild World (part 1)
On The Road To Find Out
If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out
A Bad Night
Wild World (part 2)
Whispers
18th Avenue (instrumental)
How Can I Tell You
Ruby Love
Don’t Be Shy
Life
Longer Boats
Home In The Sky
This Glass World
Sitting
Crazy
Sad Lisa
Stormy’s Song
The First Cut Is The Deepest
Can’t Keep It In
Grandsons
Zalims Theme
Maybe There’s A World (short reprise)
Silly Little Ego
The Wind
Shamsia
Doors (reprise)
Father and Sun (theme)
Matthew & Son (reprise)
Changes IV
Moonshadow
Morning Has Broken
Peace Train (curtain call)

Related Posts

Curt Claudio from the BBC doco Above Us Only Sky
Doco To Reveal The Story of Curt Claudio, The Guy Who Turned Up At John Lennon’s House in 1971

In 1971 a homeless American travelled to the UK to visit John Lennon at his home Tittenhurst in Ascot. John and Yoko chatted with the unexpected visitor Curt Claudio and then invited him in for breakfast.

2 hours ago
Eagles debut album
Eagles Debut Album Turns 50

Eagles debut album ‘Eagles’ was released in 1 June 1972, 50 years ago today.

5 hours ago
Kate Bush
Stranger Things Gives Kate Bush Classic A New Life

Kate Bush has made a return to the charts after her iconic song 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)' was featured in the new series of 'Stranger Things'.

9 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Open Fan Voting For First Setlist

The Rolling Stones have opened up the fan vote for the first setlist of the SIXTY tour starting June 1 in Spain.

1 day ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Pink Floyd Join Tik Tok

Pink Floyd will today join TikTok for the first time with the Pink Floyd catalogue launching globally on the platform at 2pm BST.

2 days ago
Roxy Music Avalon
Roxy Music Avalon Turns 40

‘Avalon’, the final album for Roxy Music, has just turned 40 years old.

2 days ago
Ronnie Hawkins
Ronnie Hawkins Has Died At Age 87

The Canadian Rock, Country and Bluegrass legend Ronnie Hawkins has died at the age of 87.

2 days ago