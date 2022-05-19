 Chad Smith and Matt Cameron Apologise Over Taylor Hawkins Comments - Noise11.com
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chad Smith and Matt Cameron Apologise Over Taylor Hawkins Comments

by Music-News.com on May 19, 2022

in News

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron have apologised to the Foo Fighters for comments they made about Taylor Hawkins in a recent article.

The drummers contributed to a Rolling Stone piece in which Hawkins’ friends claimed he was struggling to keep up with the Foo Fighters’ touring schedule before he died in March aged 50.

After the article was published on Tuesday, Smith and Cameron issued separate statements on social media insisting they were unaware of the angle the piece was going to take.

“Taylor was one of my best friends, and I would do anything for his family,” Smith wrote. “I was asked by Rolling Stone to share some memories of our time together, which I thought was going to be the loving tribute he deserved.

“Instead, the story they wrote was sensationalized and misleading, and had I known I never would have agreed to participate. I apologize to his family and musical friends for any pain this may have caused. I miss Taylor every day.”

Cameron stated that his quotes were “taken out of context” and shaped to fit a narrative that was different to the celebratory tribute he expected the article to be.

“Taylor was a dear friend, and a next level artist. I miss him. I have only the deepest love and respect for Taylor, Dave (Grohl) and the Foo Fighters families,” he wrote. “I am truly sorry to have taken part in this interview, and I apologize that my participation may have caused harm to those for whom I have only the deepest respect and admiration.”

In Rolling Stone, Cameron claimed Hawkins told him he “couldn’t fucking do it anymore” and had a heart-to-heart with Grohl but the schedule “got even crazier”. Meanwhile, Smith discussed Hawkins allegedly losing consciousness on a plane in December 2021.

“He just said he was exhausted and collapsed, and they had to pump him full of IVs and stuff. He was dehydrated and all kinds of stuff,” Smith said in the article.

Representatives for Foo Fighters denied the plane incident and denied that Hawkins raised any touring concerns with Grohl.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Red Hot Chili Peppers Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Kicks Off The Hits In Las Vegas

Rod Stewart is back performing ‘The Hits’ tour with dates set in at The Colosseum in Las Vegas.

19 hours ago
Travis Barker, music news, noise11.com
Travis Barker Marries Some Reality Star

Travis Barker has confirmed he is legally married to reality star Kourtney Kardashian by sharing photos from their wedding on social media.

1 day ago
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Muse Is Making An Album of “Hits”

Muse’s new album is a “greatest hits of new songs”.

4 days ago
Daniel Johns FutureNever
Australian Charts: Daniel Johns ‘FutureNever’ Makes A Surprise Chart Rebound

Daniel Johns' second studio album "FutureNever '' rebounds back up ten places thanks to it's physical release, to become his first solo No.1 Album.

4 days ago
The Tragically Hip Live At The Roxy
The Tragically Hip To Release Live Album From 1991 Concert

Canada’s The Tragically Hip will release a historic 1991 Los Angeles concert as a standalone live album.

6 days ago
The Killjoys Ruby 1990
The Killjoys To Reform To Perform ‘Ruby’ In Full

Melbourne’s The Killjoys will reform for a one-off show in June to perform their ‘Ruby’ album in full for Leaps and Bounds.

7 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Is Selling NFTs For Charity

Madonna is selling three Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) at auction on Wednesday.

May 12, 2022