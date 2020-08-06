 Charli XCX To Stream Live Performance Of Album - Noise11.com
Charli XCX To Stream Live Performance Of Album

by Music-News.com on August 7, 2020

in News

Charli XCX is set to play a virtual gig on Boiler Room on August 13 from 3pm in Los Angeles/11pm BST.

As well as the live performance, the one-off event will feature live chat and a DJ set.

Tickets are just $5 and all proceeds will go to the LA Alliance for Human Rights, a US-based organisation tackling the homeless crisis in California.

Meanwhile, Charli recently admitted she feels “honoured to have her “little corner of experimental pop recognised” with her Mercury nod.

The 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize also sees Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ among the records in contention for the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

Dua admitted the honour feels “surreal” because she didn’t think she was “cool enough” for the nod.

She said upon the shortlist reveal: “My manager Ben called me on the phone when i was in New York and told me I was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize and I couldn’t believe it.

“I never really thought that would ever happen for me so I am really excited to have been shortlisted and for the recognition.

“The support means so much to me and it’s kind of surreal because maybe I just didn’t think I was cool enough.”

Also up for the prestigious honour is Grime megastar Stormzy and his acclaimed LP, ‘Heavy Is The Head’, plus Laura Marling – who has previously been shortlisted in 2008, 2010 and 2013 – with ‘Song For Our Daughter’, and rockers Sports Team’s debut album ‘Deep Down Happy’.

Rapper Kano’s powerful LP ‘Hoodies All Summer’, Anna Meredith’s ‘FIBS’, Georgia’s ‘Seeking Thrills’, Lanterns On The Lake’s ‘Spook The Herd’ and Moses Boyd’s ‘Dark Matter’ will also go head-to-head.

Michael Kiwanuka’s self-titled LP ‘Kiwanuka’ rounds off the 12 albums selected by a panel of artists and music industry professionals, including Anna Calvi, Annie Mac, Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes, Jamie Cullum and Jorja Smith.

Head to live.boilerroom.tv for tickets and information about Charli’s Boiler Room live-stream.

