Cheap Trick Cover John Lennon On In Another World - Noise11.com

The next Cheap Trick album ‘In Another World’ will feature a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’ but the Cheap Trick / Lennon association goes back more than 40 years.

When John Lennon was recording ‘Double Fantasy’ in 1980 producer Jack Douglas recruited Rick Nielsen and Bun E. Carlos for the sessions. The original versions of ‘I’m Losing You’ and ‘I’m Moving On’ featured Nielsen on guitar and Carlos on drums but the final album version featured different musicians.

The Cheap Trick version was released on Lennon’s Anthology is 1998.

Cheap Trick’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’ was previously released for Record Store Day in 2019.

‘In Another World’ is the 20th Cheap Trick album. “This band is held together by music,” says Robin Zander. “It’s the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”

The first taster for the album is ‘Light Up The Fire’.

‘In Another World’ will be released on April 9.

In Another World Track List:

Here Comes the Summer

Quit Waking Me Up

Another World

Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll

The Party

Final Days

So It Goes

Light Up the Fire

Passing Through

Here’s Looking At You

Another World reprise

I’ll See You Again

Gimme Some Truth

