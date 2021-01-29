 Cheap Trick Cover John Lennon On In Another World - Noise11.com
Robin Zander Cheap Trick, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robin Zander Cheap Trick, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cheap Trick Cover John Lennon On In Another World

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2021

in News

The next Cheap Trick album ‘In Another World’ will feature a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’ but the Cheap Trick / Lennon association goes back more than 40 years.

When John Lennon was recording ‘Double Fantasy’ in 1980 producer Jack Douglas recruited Rick Nielsen and Bun E. Carlos for the sessions. The original versions of ‘I’m Losing You’ and ‘I’m Moving On’ featured Nielsen on guitar and Carlos on drums but the final album version featured different musicians.

The Cheap Trick version was released on Lennon’s Anthology is 1998.

Cheap Trick’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’ was previously released for Record Store Day in 2019.

‘In Another World’ is the 20th Cheap Trick album. “This band is held together by music,” says Robin Zander. “It’s the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”

The first taster for the album is ‘Light Up The Fire’.

‘In Another World’ will be released on April 9.

In Another World Track List:
Here Comes the Summer
Quit Waking Me Up
Another World
Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll
The Party
Final Days
So It Goes
Light Up the Fire
Passing Through
Here’s Looking At You
Another World reprise
I’ll See You Again
Gimme Some Truth

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Cheap Trick photo by Ros OGorman-002.jpg Tom Petersson Cheap Trick photo by Ros OGorman-009.jpg Tom Petersson Cheap Trick photo by Ros OGorman-010.jpg Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Eddie Van Halen Mural Displayed In Hollywood For EVH 66th Birthday

A mural of the late Eddie Van Halen is set to be unveiled to mark what would have been his 66th birthday (26.01.21).

2 days ago
Engelbert Humperdinck and wife Patricia
Engelbert Humperdinck and Wife Patricia Are Battling Covid-19

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck and wife of 56 years Patricia Dorsey are both battling Covid-19.

2 days ago
Graeham Goble photo by Ros O'Gorman
Graeham Goble Awarded Order of Australia

Little River Band co-founder and songwriter Graeham Goble has been named to receive the Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the 2021 Australia Day honours.

3 days ago
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson On Why He Won’t Play Australia Day Concerts Anymore

Ross Wilson says he will no longer play Australia Day concerts. Instead, the Australian rock legend will play the special ‘Living In The land Of Oz’ concert to mark Survival Day 2021.

4 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Sounds Better Together concert photo by David Harris
Jimmy Barnes Reboots Like Music In Victoria With Sounds Better Together

Live music sounds good, doesn’t it … and its back. Jimmy Barnes headlined the first of the 21 Sounds Better Together concerts at the Rochford Winery in Victoria’s Yarra Valley.

5 days ago
Gerry Beckley, America, Melbourne 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
America’s Gerry Beckley Releases Solo Best Of

America’s Gerry Beckley has complied his first solo best of ‘Keeping the Light On – The Best of Gerry Beckley’.

6 days ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Releases Lockdown Version of ‘The Gunners Dream’

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has recorded a new lockdown version of ‘The Gunner’s Dream’. A song from the 1983 Pink Floyd album ‘The Final Cut’.

6 days ago