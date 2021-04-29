Check Out DMAs and What So Not Together - Noise11.com

Chris Emerson (aka What So Not) has caught up with DMAs for his new track ‘The Change’.

What So Not (Chris Emerson) says: “I met Johnny at their studio – a small room next to a noisy inner-city road, above a pub, with no sound insulation. We had (somehow) never met but clicked instantly, discussing life on the road, COVID & found commonality on our all-time favourite artists. The first thing we made is pretty much the track you hear. Johnny liked our little idea so much he decided to get the whole band involved a couple of days later we tracked Tommy & brought Mason in for some extra pieces. I feel like this record is one the two of us have always wanted to make but never had the right pieces of the puzzle, until now.”

Johnny Took from the DMA’S adds: “Emoh and I had never met before the day of our first session but quickly bonded over synths, production gear, The Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy and Underworld. Being from such different songwriting worlds really made this a great collaboration for me. Once we got Tommy and Mason on the track after that first day of writing we knew we were onto something special and new for both of us.”

What So Not started as duo between Emerson and Flume. Flume departed in 2015. In 2018 What So Not released the album ‘Not All The Beautiful Things’. It peaked at no 14 in Australia.

DMA’s have had three albums. The most recent, ‘The Glow’ was released in 2020. It reached no 2 in Australia.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments