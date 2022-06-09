Chicago Premiere Another New Song From XXXVIII - Noise11.com

Chicago have another new song ‘Firecracker’ from their upcoming ‘XXXVIII’ album.

‘Chicago XXXVIII: Born For This Moment’ is coming July 15, 2022.

Chicago still includes founding members Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow and Walter Parazaider.

Longtime singer Jason Scheff, son of Elvis Presley’s bass player Jerry Scheff, left in 2016 after the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Jerry joined the band in 1985 which made his 31 years as lead singer the longest reign of any Chicago singer.

Chicago’s original co-lead singer was Terry Kath. Kath died in 1978 at age 31. Peter Cetera was also lead singer of Chicago from the start until 1985 when Scheff joined the band.

