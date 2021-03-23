 Chocolate Starfish Thought Hard About Doing Another Album - Noise11.com
Chocolate Starfish Thought Hard About Doing Another Album

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 23, 2021

in News

Adam Thompson says Chocolate Starfish had a long and hard discussion about recording another album in the 2020’s before moving forward with ‘Beautiful Addiction’. The album will be released in May.

Adam tells Noise11.com, “I think that we weighed for a long time whether we should do another album and whether a body of work on an album is the right way to go and if it is even worth doing an album. I still think there are people that relish an album”.

Album sales are well down on when Chocolate Starfish scored a platinum award for their self-titled debut in 1994. “Of course, looking at commercial hits as a release, it is nowhere near as popular as it once was 20 years ago and before that. I still think there are people who love an album and a body of work that they can identify with an album. We spend quite a bit of timing going ‘is it an album’, ‘is it an EP’, ‘is it a bunch of singles’. I think that while we were exploring the direction an album it felt like the right to do because it was more than just one or two songs. It felt like these songs represented this period of time”.

‘Beautiful Addiction’ may very well be the last ever Chocolate Starfish album but it won’t be the end of the band. “We might not do another album,” Adam says.” We might do an EP, we might just put out singles. It felt the right to us and I think sometime, all the time, you should trust your gut instinct. We put together something our true fanbase will go ‘this is now, this is Starfish 20/21’.”

Chocolate Starfish’s new single, What’s Up?, is released today (Friday 5th March 2021). Their forthcoming album Beautiful Addiction is slated for release on May 14.

Noise11.com

