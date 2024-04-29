Jimmy Barnes Return Is Like He Never Left - Noise11.com

When Jimmy Barnes had emergency surgery just before Christmas 2023, for a moment it was touch and go. Jimmy underwent the life threatening condition and has now bounced back as good as he has ever been.

On Saturday night, Jimmy performed his first Victoria show since the surgery in Bendigo for Red Hot Summer. It had all the power and all of the passion of Jimmy at his best. He was top of his game.

There was a surprise guest. Jon Stevens drove up from Melbourne to join his mate Jimmy on stage for two songs in the main set ‘’Too Much Ain’t Enough Love’ and ‘Cheap Wine’ and back for the encore where they performed ‘Good Times’, a song Jimmy once recorded with Michael Hutchence, and since Jon was also once the lead singer of INXS for a moment in time, Jimmy has now sung the song with two INXS singers. Daughter Mahalia, joined Jon and Jimmy on the one too.

Chris Cheney, whose band The Living End, performed before Jimmy, was back for ‘Lay Down Your Guns’ and ‘Rising Sun’.

There is a new song in the set. ‘That’s What You Do For Love’ is a new song written by Michael Paynter, who was also in Jimmy’s band for the night. Michael has been the keyboard player and vocals with Icehouse since 2011. Jimmy said the new song is for an upcoming album he is working on.

Jimmy Barnes setlist, 27 April 2024 for Red Hot Summer Bendigo

Flesh and Blood (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)

I’d Die to Be With You Tonight (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Choirgirl (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)

Love and Hate (from Love and Fear, 1999)

Lay Down Your Guns (with Chris Cheney) (from Two Fires, 1990)

Rising Sun (with Chris Cheney) (with Chris Cheney) (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)

That’s What You Do for Love (new)

Too Much Ain’t Enough Love (with Jon Stevens) (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Cheap Wine (with Jon Stevens). (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)

Shutting Down Out Town (from My Criminal Record, 2019)

Resurrection Shuffle (Ashton, Gardner & Dyke cover)

Missing a Girl (from Cold Chisel, No Plans, 2012)

I’m Still on Your Side (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Flame Trees (from Cold Chisel, Twentieth Century, 1984)

Driving Wheels (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

No Second Prize (from Bodyswerve, 1984)

Ride the Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Khe Sanh (with Jane Barnes on guitar) (from Cold Chisel, Cold Chisel, 1978)

Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Encore:

Good Times (with Mahalia Barnes and Jon Stevens) (from The Lost Boys soundtrack, 1986)

Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye)(from Cold Chisel, Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Jimmy will play three Red Hot Summer shows with Noosa coming up on May 18 and Cairns on 25 May.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

