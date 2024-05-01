 Jesus and Mary Chain To Tour Australia For Seventh Time - Noise11.com
Jesus and Mary Chain To Tour Australia For Seventh Time

by Paul Cashmere on May 1, 2024

in News

The Jesus and Mary Chain will be in Australia and New Zealand for the seventh time in July and August 2024.

The Jesus and Mary Chain last toured Australia in 2019 and before that 2016, 2008, 1995, 1990 and 1988.

The Jesus and Mary Chain features founding members, brothers Jim and William Reid. Jim Reid states that, “We’ve never fit in anywhere, and that’s just fine with us. We are the party, and that’s all that matters.”

Mark Crozer on guiar has been with the band since 2007, Scott Von Ryper on guitar since 2015 and Justin Welch on drums since 2021.

The Jesus and Mary Chain released their first album ‘Psychocandy’ in 1985. ‘Glasgow Eyes’ the eighth Jesus and Mary Chain album, was released in 2024.

Jesus and Mary Chain setlist, 25 April 2024, Luxemborg

jamcod
Happy When It Rains
Far Gone and Out
All Things Pass
Chemical Animal
The Eagles and the Beatles
Amputation
Cracking Up
Some Candy Talking
In a Hole
Sidewalking
Pure Poor
Blues From a Gun
Nine Million Rainy Days
Venal Joy
I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll
Just Like Honey

Encore:
Taste of Cindy
I Hate Rock ‘n’ Roll
Reverence

‘40 YEARS’
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2024
Presented by SBM
Tue 30 July: Powerstation, Auckland
Thu 1 Aug: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Sat 3 Aug: The Tivoli, Brisbane
Sun 4 Aug: Forum, Melbourne
Tue 6 Aug: Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Thu 8 Aug: Astor Theatre, Perth

Pre sale
Friday 3 May, 12pm [AEST].
sbmpresents.com/tour/the-jesus-and-mary-chain

