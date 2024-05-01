Jesus and Mary Chain To Tour Australia For Seventh Time - Noise11.com

The Jesus and Mary Chain will be in Australia and New Zealand for the seventh time in July and August 2024.

The Jesus and Mary Chain last toured Australia in 2019 and before that 2016, 2008, 1995, 1990 and 1988.

The Jesus and Mary Chain features founding members, brothers Jim and William Reid. Jim Reid states that, “We’ve never fit in anywhere, and that’s just fine with us. We are the party, and that’s all that matters.”

Mark Crozer on guiar has been with the band since 2007, Scott Von Ryper on guitar since 2015 and Justin Welch on drums since 2021.

The Jesus and Mary Chain released their first album ‘Psychocandy’ in 1985. ‘Glasgow Eyes’ the eighth Jesus and Mary Chain album, was released in 2024.

Jesus and Mary Chain setlist, 25 April 2024, Luxemborg

jamcod

Happy When It Rains

Far Gone and Out

All Things Pass

Chemical Animal

The Eagles and the Beatles

Amputation

Cracking Up

Some Candy Talking

In a Hole

Sidewalking

Pure Poor

Blues From a Gun

Nine Million Rainy Days

Venal Joy

I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll

Just Like Honey

Encore:

Taste of Cindy

I Hate Rock ‘n’ Roll

Reverence

‘40 YEARS’

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2024

Presented by SBM

Tue 30 July: Powerstation, Auckland

Thu 1 Aug: Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Sat 3 Aug: The Tivoli, Brisbane

Sun 4 Aug: Forum, Melbourne

Tue 6 Aug: Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Thu 8 Aug: Astor Theatre, Perth

Pre sale

Friday 3 May, 12pm [AEST].

sbmpresents.com/tour/the-jesus-and-mary-chain

