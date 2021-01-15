 Chris Cheney Has Red Hot Summer Solo Shows and a Solo Album Coming - Noise11.com
Chris Cheney photo by Ros OGorman

Chris Cheney Has Red Hot Summer Solo Shows and a Solo Album Coming

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2021

in News

Chris Cheney will start 2021 live as a solo artist with his first solo album on the way and a spot on the Red Hot Summer national tour with Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus and Jon Stevens.

Chris has popped out of The Living End on many occasions but this is the first time as a solo artist. In 2005 he recorded ‘Private School Kid’ with Sarah McLeod for her solo record.

He has popped up on stage with Green Day, You Am I, The Stray Cats and Jimmy Barnes. In fact, Chris wrote the song ‘I Won’t Let You Down’ from Jimmy’s 2019 album ‘My Criminal Record’.

In 2017 Chris filled in for Chris Shiflett in ‘Me First and the Gimme Gimmes’. He has also performed Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman’s ‘Stumblin’ In’ with Suzi Quatro.

For Red Hot Summer, Chris, who is usually accustomed to appear at the top end of music festivals with The Living End, will be opening the festival.

Red Hot Summer features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney.

Red Hot Summer will kick off in Launceston on 13 March.

Related Posts

Regurgitator
Regurgitator To Play Unit At The Movies

Regurgitator’s Unit20 movie will roll out across cinemas in Australia. The concert movie marked the 20th anniversary of the ‘Unit’ album released in 1997.

5 seconds ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Red Hot Summer Has Six Sell-Out Shows As First For 2021 Approaches

Six Red Hot Summer shows have now sold-out as the tour gets set for kick-out in Tasmania in March.

1 day ago
Cody Simpson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Cody Simpson Teams With Nairobi For ‘High Forever’

Cody Simpson’s new video ‘High Forever’ features Nairobi.

2 days ago
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Debut Sydney Built ‘Realize’ Video

AC/DC are set to unveil their next video for the ‘PWR/UP’ song ‘Realize’ and its Australian made.

2 days ago
Gaynor Bunning
R.I.P. Australian 60s Pop Star Gaynor Bunning

Gaynor Bunning, one of Australia’s early pop stars of the 60s, has died in Queensland at the age of 82.

2 days ago
Catherine Britt Home Truths
Catherine Britt Goes Full Tilt Indie With ‘Home Truths’

Australian Country star Catherine Britt will release new music for 2021 on Friday 15 January. Here new album is ‘Home Truths’.

3 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Are Robbie Williams And Kylie Minogue Planning New Duet?

Robbie Williams has confirmed reports suggesting he and Kylie Minogue are in talks to record a secret new track, revealing he has "big plans" for the song.

3 days ago