Chris Cheney Has Red Hot Summer Solo Shows and a Solo Album Coming - Noise11.com

Chris Cheney will start 2021 live as a solo artist with his first solo album on the way and a spot on the Red Hot Summer national tour with Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus and Jon Stevens.

Chris has popped out of The Living End on many occasions but this is the first time as a solo artist. In 2005 he recorded ‘Private School Kid’ with Sarah McLeod for her solo record.

He has popped up on stage with Green Day, You Am I, The Stray Cats and Jimmy Barnes. In fact, Chris wrote the song ‘I Won’t Let You Down’ from Jimmy’s 2019 album ‘My Criminal Record’.

In 2017 Chris filled in for Chris Shiflett in ‘Me First and the Gimme Gimmes’. He has also performed Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman’s ‘Stumblin’ In’ with Suzi Quatro.

For Red Hot Summer, Chris, who is usually accustomed to appear at the top end of music festivals with The Living End, will be opening the festival.

Red Hot Summer features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney.

Red Hot Summer will kick off in Launceston on 13 March.

