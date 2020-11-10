Chris Cheney To Perform Solo For Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

Chris Cheney will step outside The Living End for Red Hot Summer in 2020.

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer will feature Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and surprise, surprise, Chris Cheney solo.

“He’s got a new solo record coming out. That’ll be ready to go,” Jon Stevens tells Noise11.com. “He is starting again. He is starting at the other end of the line-up. More power to him. He just wants to get out there and play. He just wants to play his new stuff. I’m sure he’ll play some of The Living End hits. It’s a solo thing for him. I know how that feels coming out of big bands and then going solo and trying new songs out on the audience. Its exciting. Its like falling off the cliff as well. He is such a talent. Its going to be awesome. People who get there early, he opens the whole show up. The joint should be packed from beginning to end.

Red Hot Summer 2021 dates are:

Saturday 13th March 2021 Country Club, LAUNCESTON TAS

Sunday 14th March 2021 Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS

Saturday 27th March 2021 Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA Sounds By The River

Sunday 28th March 2021 Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

Saturday 10th April 2021 Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 1st May 2021 Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Sunday 2nd May 2021 Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Sunday 9th May 2021 Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD

Tickets for the 2021 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR are on sale from 9am Thursday 12th November 2020. Tickets are only available through Ticketmaster. Punters are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other Third Party Sellers, as fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

