Chris Cornell Covers Album ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ Released - Noise11.com

A collection of covers by Chris Cornell has popped up on streaming services. ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ features Cornell’s covers of songs by Guns ‘N Roses, Prince, Nilsson, Janis Joplin, John Lennon and others.

Chris’ cover of Guns ‘N Roses ‘Patience’ was released in August.

The 10 song album feature:

Get It While You Can (Janis Joplin)

Jump Into The Fire (Harry Nilsson)

Sad Sad City (Ghostland Observatory)

Patience (Guns ‘N Roses)

Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince)

Watching The Wheels (John Lennon)

You Don’t Know Nothing About Love (Carl Hall)

Showdown (Electric Light Orchestra)

To Be Treated Right Terry Reid)

Stay With Me Baby (Lorraine Ellison)

