Chris Martin Serenades Couple In A Pub - Noise11.com

Chris Martin serenaded a couple at a pub in Bath, Somerset on Sunday (26.06.22) after attending Glastonbury.

The Coldplay frontman walked into The Stag at Hinton Charterhouse after going to the music festival in nearby Pilton with his actress girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

And the pub’s landlord Chris Parkin admitted he was surprised to see the superstar sauntering into his boozer.

He told Somerset Live: “We had just finished lunch service and I was at the bar when this man walked in and I said to the lad sat next to me, ‘Crikey that fella looks like Chris Martin.’

“The lady, who was his PA [personal assistant] who was with him, turned and said, ‘It is.’”

Martin ended up performing after punters Hannah Organ and Jeremy Larkham told him Coldplay’s 2014 hit ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ is going to be played at their wedding.

Chris said: “To our surprise, [Martin] turned around and asked us if we wanted him to play it on the pub’s piano, to which we said yes.”

However, Chris allegedly stopped short of doing the high notes, because his voice was a “little hoarse” from partying hard at Glastonbury.

The landlord added: “It was a bit surreal to have such a huge star like Chris Martin in the pub.

“But he was a really pleasant chap, really nice.”

Meanwhile, Chris recently revealed he wants to become a Broadway star.

Chris Martin has previously claimed Coldplay will stop making records in 2025 and he has his eye on his next career move as he dreams of starring in a stage version of Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins’.

He said: “I have this distant dream of being in ‘Mary Poppins’ on Broadway or something, but that’s a long way off.”

Chris Martin has previously had cameo roles in ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, but he admits he’s not much of an actor at present so some lessons are required.

He said: “‘Modern Family’ was my daughter’s favourite show at the time and we bonded over that show. And ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm is Curb Your Enthusiasm’ so how could you ever say no to that. I’m not an actor clearly I’m good for a cameo or two here and there.”

