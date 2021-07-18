Christina Aguilera Performs With Orchestra At Hollywood Bowl - Noise11.com

Christina Aguilera has called her concert Friday with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl “a dream”.

Night 1 at the @HollywoodBowl 🤍 A sold out show with @GustavoDudamel & the @LAPhil is truly a dream come true. Thank you for all the love & energy, Fighters! pic.twitter.com/S6E0qAaHKb — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) July 17, 2021

Aguilera performed with the LA Philharmonic under the guidance of music director Gustavo Dudamel. She told the audience, “I’m just constantly inspired by composers and the way they create worlds and take you to other places and have new perspectives hearing things, it’s just incredible.”

The show opened with the Etta James’ classic ‘At Last’

Christina Aguilera Setlist:

At Last

Ain’t No Other Man

Genie in a Bottle

The Voice Within

Can’t Hold Us Down

Maria

Twice

Say Something

Dirrty

Lady Marmalade

Contigo en la distancia

What a Girl Wants

It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World

Fighter

Beautiful

