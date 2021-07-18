Christina Aguilera Performs With Orchestra At Hollywood Bowl - Noise11.com

Christina Aguilera has called her concert Friday with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl “a dream”.
Night 1 at the @HollywoodBowl 🤍 A sold out show with @GustavoDudamel & the @LAPhil is truly a dream come true. Thank you for all the love & energy, Fighters! pic.twitter.com/S6E0qAaHKb
— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) July 17, 2021
Aguilera performed with the LA Philharmonic under the guidance of music director Gustavo Dudamel. She told the audience, “I’m just constantly inspired by composers and the way they create worlds and take you to other places and have new perspectives hearing things, it’s just incredible.”
The show opened with the Etta James’ classic ‘At Last’
Christina Aguilera Setlist:
At Last
Ain’t No Other Man
Genie in a Bottle
The Voice Within
Can’t Hold Us Down
Maria
Twice
Say Something
Dirrty
Lady Marmalade
Contigo en la distancia
What a Girl Wants
It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World
Fighter
Beautiful
