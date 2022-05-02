 Christine McVie To Release ‘Songbird (A Solo Collection)’ - Noise11.com
Fleetwood Mac photo by Ros O'Gorman

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac photo by Ros O'Gorman

Christine McVie To Release ‘Songbird (A Solo Collection)’

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2022

in News

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie will release her first best of ‘Songbird (A Solo Collection).

Christine has recruited Glyn Johns to remaster her back catalogue. The new album will feature an orchestrated version of her Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Songbird’ and two previously unreleased tracks ‘Slowdown’ and ‘All You Gotta Do’.

‘All You Gotta Do’ is a duet with George Hawkins, recorded but not used on ‘In The Meantime’ around 2004. The track was never finished. The newly completed version adds Ricky Peterson on Hammond and Ethan Johns on drums and guitar.

‘Slowdown’, written for the 1985 movie ‘American Flyers’, was released this week. McVie says of “Slowdown”: “I was asked to write a song for a film about a cycling competition. So, I thought we’d give it a go. So that’s why the lyrics are sort of muddled up with a little bit of a love song, a little bit of cycling. And it turned out really well, but they didn’t end up using it. We thought it was a pity to waste it, so it’s on here.”

Christine McVie, ‘Songbird (A Solo Collection)’ Track Listing

1. “Friend”
2. “Sweet Revenge”
3. “The Challenge”
4. “Northern Star”
5. “Ask Anybody”
6. “Slowdown” (previously unreleased)
7. “Easy Come, Easy Go”
8. “Giving It Back”
9. “All You Gotta Do” (previously unreleased)
10. “Songbird” (Orchestral Version) (previously unreleased)

‘Songbird (A Collection)’ will be released through Rhino on 24 June.

