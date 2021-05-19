 Chumbawamba Are Making A Comeback - Noise11.com
Chumbawamba Are Making A Comeback

by Music-News.com on May 20, 2021

Chumbawamba are making a comeback almost a decade after their split.

Chumbawamba split in 2012 after three decades in music.

And Chumbawamba have announced they are returning with a film on the way and a reissue of their 1997 hit, which remains their most successful song of their career.

The dance-rock number reached number two on the UK Singles Chart, and topped the charts in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, and made it into the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Frontman Dunstan Bruce has insisted that once their tell-all documentary lands, he won’t need to take anymore interviews.

He said: “We have just finished a documentary about Chumbawamba. It has taken five years to make and that film will answer a lot of questions.

“I will never get interviewed again once that film is out.”

‘Tubthumping’ was nominated for a BRIT Award for Best British Single in 1998, and the band famously chucked water over Labour’s former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott at the ceremony.

Dunstan said: “We were really politically motivated and our outlet was the music.

“We wanted to change the world.”

Despite not releasing any new music since their 2010 album, ‘ABCDEFG’, Chumbawamba still make enough money to live off the royalties from the track.

The 60-year-old singer added to the ‘Can I Ask You a Personal Question?’ podcast: “I hear the song on different TV programmes all the time like ‘First Dates’ or ‘Little Fires Everywhere’.

“It’s enabled me to live a creative life by my own rules and desires. We still benefit from that song. People have played the song at funerals. That is weird.”

