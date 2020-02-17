Cirque Du Soleil Kurios Lead Singer Sophie Guay Gives An Insight Into The Show

Cirque du Soliel’s ‘Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities’ will head to Melbourne in March ahead of its final Australian destinations Adelaide and Perth.

The show features a cast of 47 artists from 17 countries including world-class gymnasts, acrobats, contortionists, hand-puppeteers, yo-yo wizards, clowns, actors and musicians.

The lead singer for ‘Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities’ is jazz singer Sophie Guay. She shared insights of the show with Noise11 ahead of the first Melbourne premiere.

Sophie Guay in Kurios

Noise11: You play a major role in ‘Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities’. We see you throughout the show.

Sophie Guay: You can see the singer most of the time. I am part of The Seeker and there to support the acoustic number vocally. I just try to give emotion with my voice.

Noise11: Tell us about your costume.

Sophie Guay: My character is called The Street Singer. In French we say Le Chanteur de Rue. The character wears a gramophone horn on the head. This was designed as a wink to the first wireless microphone ever invented. The creator was thinking what would have been a wireless microphone in the 19th century. It could have been a gramophone horn on the head.

Noise11: Does wearing a gramophone make it difficult for you to maneuver around the stage?

Sophie Guay: I get to climb ladders during the show. The gramophone is not heavy. I climb up and down ladders during the show. The costumes are really well designed for moving around.

Noise11: How long does it take you to prepare for each show?

Sophie Guay: It takes me about 50 minutes, almost an hour. There are a lot of steps and it takes quiet a while. It’s the perfect time to focus on what is coming and get in character. Its meditative for me.

Noise11: Do you have time to work on your own music?

Sophie Guay: Cirque is a lot of work but lucky for me it’s a just one show a day. I go to work around 4 o’clock so I have the morning for personal projects, study and just hang out with friends and walk about a new city and discover around. For me it really important every time I get into a new city to find my little area that will become my routine, my favourite café, the grocery store, anything that makes me feel like home.

Noise11: Do you get to see local live music when you visit each city?

Sophie Guay: Sometimes its impossible because we are on at the same time. I only get Monday off and most of the time nothing is happening then. In Sydney I was lucky enough to meet some musicians and play with them. Most of the time we are performing at the same time so its hard to see live music.

Noise11: What about recording. Are you working on your own music?

Sophie Guay: In the past year and half I got into songwriting, I took some classes and I’m now exploring. I record with my own equipment, my own microphone and I travel with my own sound cards and everything I need to record. To go in the studio maybe once or twice a year.

Noise11: Will you record your own album?

Sophie Guay: Not soon but maybe. Before it was a big no, now I am more thinking about it. I am a live performer and I enjoy performing live. But now after 10 years with the circus I got to discover lots of cultures and enjoy new experiences. I feel I have a little more things to share.

Noise11: Who do you listen to?

Sophie Guay: I really love Melody Gardot. The music I love is quite various. It goes from jazz to 80s pop. That was the music I was singing when I was younger. I was in a rock band with my sister.

Noise11: Do you have any favourite Australian artists:

Sophie Guay: Accadacca (laughs). I love Sia. She has an amazing voice and she is an incredible performance.

Noise11: What is a typical working day for you?

Sophie Guay: I get to work. I prepare, do my make-up. I have to eat at a certain time. Too close to the show is not good. Too early is not good either because then I’m super hungry during the show. I have really long hair so I have to braid my hair and wear a wig for the show.

Noise11: How many cirque du Soleil shows have you seen?

Sophie Guay: I have maybe seen 12, 14, 15. I haven’t seen The Beatles ‘Love’. I went to Vegas for the first time last year but for the time I was there I only saw ‘Mystére’ and ‘O’. I need to go back and see ‘Love’. I hear its great.

Noise11: ‘Kurious’ is a Big Top show. What other shows does Cirque du Soleil have?

Sophie Guay: There are Resident shows, like ‘Love’. The Resident shows are in theatres. They stay where they are. You have Touring Arena shows and Big Top like ‘Kurious’.

Noise11: Where has this job taken you?

Sophie Guay: I’ve been to the United States and Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Singapore and a few others.

