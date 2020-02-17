 Cirque Du Soleil Kurios Lead Singer Sophie Guay Gives An Insight Into The Show - Noise11.com
Cirque Du Soleil Kurios Lead Singer Sophie Guay Gives An Insight Into The Show

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2020

Cirque du Soliel’s ‘Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities’ will head to Melbourne in March ahead of its final Australian destinations Adelaide and Perth.

The show features a cast of 47 artists from 17 countries including world-class gymnasts, acrobats, contortionists, hand-puppeteers, yo-yo wizards, clowns, actors and musicians.

The lead singer for ‘Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities’ is jazz singer Sophie Guay. She shared insights of the show with Noise11 ahead of the first Melbourne premiere.

Noise11: You play a major role in ‘Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities’. We see you throughout the show.

Sophie Guay: You can see the singer most of the time. I am part of The Seeker and there to support the acoustic number vocally. I just try to give emotion with my voice.

Noise11: Tell us about your costume.

Sophie Guay: My character is called The Street Singer. In French we say Le Chanteur de Rue. The character wears a gramophone horn on the head. This was designed as a wink to the first wireless microphone ever invented. The creator was thinking what would have been a wireless microphone in the 19th century. It could have been a gramophone horn on the head.

Noise11: Does wearing a gramophone make it difficult for you to maneuver around the stage?

Sophie Guay: I get to climb ladders during the show. The gramophone is not heavy. I climb up and down ladders during the show. The costumes are really well designed for moving around.

Noise11: How long does it take you to prepare for each show?

Sophie Guay: It takes me about 50 minutes, almost an hour. There are a lot of steps and it takes quiet a while. It’s the perfect time to focus on what is coming and get in character. Its meditative for me.

Noise11: Do you have time to work on your own music?

Sophie Guay: Cirque is a lot of work but lucky for me it’s a just one show a day. I go to work around 4 o’clock so I have the morning for personal projects, study and just hang out with friends and walk about a new city and discover around. For me it really important every time I get into a new city to find my little area that will become my routine, my favourite café, the grocery store, anything that makes me feel like home.

Noise11: Do you get to see local live music when you visit each city?

Sophie Guay: Sometimes its impossible because we are on at the same time. I only get Monday off and most of the time nothing is happening then. In Sydney I was lucky enough to meet some musicians and play with them. Most of the time we are performing at the same time so its hard to see live music.

Noise11: What about recording. Are you working on your own music?

Sophie Guay: In the past year and half I got into songwriting, I took some classes and I’m now exploring. I record with my own equipment, my own microphone and I travel with my own sound cards and everything I need to record. To go in the studio maybe once or twice a year.

Noise11: Will you record your own album?

Sophie Guay: Not soon but maybe. Before it was a big no, now I am more thinking about it. I am a live performer and I enjoy performing live. But now after 10 years with the circus I got to discover lots of cultures and enjoy new experiences. I feel I have a little more things to share.

Noise11: Who do you listen to?

Sophie Guay: I really love Melody Gardot. The music I love is quite various. It goes from jazz to 80s pop. That was the music I was singing when I was younger. I was in a rock band with my sister.

Noise11: Do you have any favourite Australian artists:

Sophie Guay: Accadacca (laughs). I love Sia. She has an amazing voice and she is an incredible performance.

Noise11: What is a typical working day for you?

Sophie Guay: I get to work. I prepare, do my make-up. I have to eat at a certain time. Too close to the show is not good. Too early is not good either because then I’m super hungry during the show. I have really long hair so I have to braid my hair and wear a wig for the show.

Noise11: How many cirque du Soleil shows have you seen?

Sophie Guay: I have maybe seen 12, 14, 15. I haven’t seen The Beatles ‘Love’. I went to Vegas for the first time last year but for the time I was there I only saw ‘Mystére’ and ‘O’. I need to go back and see ‘Love’. I hear its great.

Noise11: ‘Kurious’ is a Big Top show. What other shows does Cirque du Soleil have?

Sophie Guay: There are Resident shows, like ‘Love’. The Resident shows are in theatres. They stay where they are. You have Touring Arena shows and Big Top like ‘Kurious’.

Noise11: Where has this job taken you?

Sophie Guay: I’ve been to the United States and Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Singapore and a few others.

Cirque du Soleil Kurios dates are :

12 March – 10 May, Melbourne, Flemington Racecourse
29 May – 7 June, Adelaide, Showground
15 July – 2 August, Perth, Claremont Showground

TICKETING AND SHOW INFORMATION

Season: From 12 March – 10 May 2020
Venue: Under the grey and white Big Top at Flemington Racecourse
Performances:Tuesday to Friday 8pm; Saturday 4:30pm & 8pm; Sunday 1:30pm & 5pm
Tickets: From $80
Bookings: www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios or 1800 036 685

EXPERIENCE KURIOS LIKE A VIP
The ultimate Cirque du Soleil experience with the best seats and access to the intimate VIP suite one hour before the show and at intermission, including wines, hors d’oeuvres, take-home souvenirs and free parking. VIP EXPERIENCE TICKET PRICE: From $325

