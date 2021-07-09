Claptone Album To Feature Seal and Barry Manilow - Noise11.com

DJ Claptone has summonsed Seal and Barry Manilow for some help on his third album ‘Closer’.

Barry Manilow will feature on the track ‘Nobody’ while Seal is head on ‘Just A Ghost’. Manilow said he did it because he was “looking for a Dusty Springfield/Pet Shop Boys moment”.

The album will also feature Australia’s Mansionair and Sweden’s Peter, Bjorn & John.

The first single ‘Wake Up’ has James Vincent McMorrow featured.

Claptone says, “I am a perfectionist full stop. I wrote those songs and I love those songs. And I am very happy with the outcome. Here is so much substance. I love to work with unique voices, unique characters. This pushes me to deliver the best in production as well.”

German DJ Claptone released his first album ‘Charmer in 2015. That album also featured Peter Bjorn and John, as well as JAW, Jay-Jay Johanson, and Boxer Rebellion’s Nathan Nicholson.

Closer Tracklist:

1. Golden ft. Two Another

2. Feel This Way ft. Mayer Hawthorne

3. My Night ft. APRE

4. Fade Away ft. SPELLES

5. Just A Ghost ft. Seal

6. Queen Of Ice ft. Dizzy

7. Right Into You ft. Like Mike, Mansionair

8. Make Love Not War ft. Nathan Nicholson

9. Wake Up ft. James Vincent McMorrow

10. Zero ft. Shelly Wale

11. Is This Love ft. Nathan Nicholson

12. Beautiful ft. Lau.Ra

13. Satellite ft. Peter Bjorn and John

14. Nobody ft. Barry Manilow

Closer will be released on November 12th via Different Recordings / PIAS

