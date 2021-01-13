Cody Simpson Teams With Nairobi For ‘High Forever’ - Noise11.com

Cody Simpson’s new video ‘High Forever’ features Nairobi.

“I love this video because it shares a message important to my heart in a groovy, interactive, modern sense. The animation and storyline is epic and fun to watch I can only hope it inspires viewers to understand that caring for the planet is cool! It’s cool to car,” Cody says.

Nairobi are Sweden’s T.I. Jakke and Karl-Ola Kjellholm. They said, “We have always supported and admired Cody’s commitment towards clean oceans and got very excited when he proposed the idea of having the music video being based on his efforts to tackle the ongoing global issue of oceanic pollution.”

24-year old Cody Simpson is from the Gold Coast. He was associated with Miley Cyrus from 2019 to 2020. He is also a swimmer and he is a member of the University of Southern California (USC)’s Trojan Swim Elite team.

