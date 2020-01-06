Cold Chisel Rutherglen A Day On The Green Cancelled Due To Fires

The Cold Chisel A Day On The Green show planned for the All Saints Winery in Rutherglen has been cancelled due to Australia’s extreme weather conditions.

The following statement is from A Day On The Green:

Due to the devastating bushfires and extreme weather conditions currently being experienced in Albury, Wodonga and surrounding areas, Roundhouse Entertainment regret to advise that today’s a day on the green concert with Cold Chisel, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt at All Saints Estate, Rutherglen in Victoria, has been cancelled.

EPA Victoria has rated the air quality in the area as “hazardous”. The Bureau of Meteorology has advised that wind conditions are not likely to assist in improving this unsafe situation over the coming hours. Therefore, the decision has been made to cancel the show to protect the health of patrons attending the event as well as staff and artists working on site.

Roundhouse Entertainment Promoter Michael Newton said: “We are extremely disappointed to cancel today’s event at All Saints Estate but the unsafe conditions give us no other option. Our first priority is the safety of patrons, staff and artists and with air quality on the site and in surrounding areas now at a hazardous level, we have no other option but to cancel today’s show.

“We have been on-site for the past week preparing for the show, and sadly we have seen the air quality deteriorate to a level where we have been advised that it would not be safe to proceed. We are also concerned about traffic, given the fires in the area. This is a really unfortunate situation. We do not cancel shows lightly, and we are devastated that we have had to cancel what would have been our first show for 2020.”

All ticket purchasers will be contacted by Ticketmaster and a full refund will be provided – please allow 7 days for refunds to be processed.

At this stage Friday’s sold-out show at Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley and Saturday’s sold-out show at Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong will go ahead as planned.