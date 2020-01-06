 Cold Chisel Rutherglen A Day On The Green Cancelled Due To Fires - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud

Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud

Cold Chisel Rutherglen A Day On The Green Cancelled Due To Fires

by Paul Cashmere on January 7, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The Cold Chisel A Day On The Green show planned for the All Saints Winery in Rutherglen has been cancelled due to Australia’s extreme weather conditions.

The following statement is from A Day On The Green:

Due to the devastating bushfires and extreme weather conditions currently being experienced in Albury, Wodonga and surrounding areas, Roundhouse Entertainment regret to advise that today’s a day on the green concert with Cold Chisel, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt at All Saints Estate, Rutherglen in Victoria, has been cancelled.

EPA Victoria has rated the air quality in the area as “hazardous”. The Bureau of Meteorology has advised that wind conditions are not likely to assist in improving this unsafe situation over the coming hours. Therefore, the decision has been made to cancel the show to protect the health of patrons attending the event as well as staff and artists working on site.

Roundhouse Entertainment Promoter Michael Newton said: “We are extremely disappointed to cancel today’s event at All Saints Estate but the unsafe conditions give us no other option. Our first priority is the safety of patrons, staff and artists and with air quality on the site and in surrounding areas now at a hazardous level, we have no other option but to cancel today’s show.

“We have been on-site for the past week preparing for the show, and sadly we have seen the air quality deteriorate to a level where we have been advised that it would not be safe to proceed. We are also concerned about traffic, given the fires in the area. This is a really unfortunate situation. We do not cancel shows lightly, and we are devastated that we have had to cancel what would have been our first show for 2020.”

All ticket purchasers will be contacted by Ticketmaster and a full refund will be provided – please allow 7 days for refunds to be processed.

At this stage Friday’s sold-out show at Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley and Saturday’s sold-out show at Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong will go ahead as planned.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Murray Cook of the Wiggles at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Original Wiggles Reform For Adults Only Bushfire Benefit

Aussie children's supergroup The Wiggles are getting back together for a one-off gig in Sydney to raise money for the bushfire relief on Saturday, January 18.

15 hours ago
Michael Stipe
LISTEN: R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Reveals Solo Single For Renewable Energy Charity

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has revealed his second solo single Drive To The Ocean.

17 hours ago
Nirvana
WATCH: Nirvana Reform With Beck and St. Vincent

Surviving members of the iconic rock band Nirvana reformed on stage in Los Angeles on Saturday night with Beck, St. Vincent and Violent Grohl (Dave's daughter) replacing Kurt Cobain on vocals.

19 hours ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Settles We Can’t Stop Lawsuit

Miley Cyrus has settled a lawsuit that claimed she stole her 2013 hit song We Can’t Stop.

1 day ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11. Photo
Rod Stewart and Son Sean Expect To Be Cleared Of Assault Charge

Rod Stewart's son Sean is confident he and his dad will be cleared of any wrongdoing following an altercation on New Year's Eve, insisting the "truth will prevail".

1 day ago
Rod Stewart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Rod Stewart And Son Sean Charged With Assault

Sir Rod Stewart has been charged in Florida for allegedly punching a hotel security guard.

2 days ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith’s Poem For Greta Thunberg

Patti Smith has written a birthday poem for teen activist Greta Thunberg.

3 days ago