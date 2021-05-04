 Coldplay To Open BRIT Awards - Noise11.com
Coldplay To Open BRIT Awards

Coldplay will open the 2021 BRIT Awards. Chris Martin and co will appear from a pontoon on the River Thames near to The O2 arena, when the awards show returns on May 11.

The UK exclusive television performance is the band’s first in over a year and will follow the release of their comeback single, ‘Higher Power’, on Friday (07.05.21).

Last week, Coldplay were spotted filming on a boat outside the London venue.

Also confirmed to perform at next weekend’s show are Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Rising Star-winner Griff and Headie One.

The BRITs is set to be the first major indoor music event to return in the UK with 4,000 guests.

Those who attend will not be required to wear face masks and no social distancing will be required.

However, they will have to give proof of a negative lateral flow coronavirus test, which identifies if someone with no symptoms is infectious, before entering the London venue.

What’s more, they will also be tested after the show to see if the COVID-secure measures worked and NHS Test and Trace will be used in case anyone does test positive.

Dua, Arlo, Joel Corry and Young T & Bugsey lead the nominations this year.

This year’s BRIT Award winners will receive two trophies for the first time in the awards show’s history.

Renowned artists Es Devlin OBE and Yinka Ilori MBE have collaborated on a double-trophy design, with the aim of encouraging the recipient to give the smaller statuette to someone special in their life, such as a close friend, relative, or colleague.

Jack Whitehall will return as the host for the fourth consecutive year.

