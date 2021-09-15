 Comedian Jimmy Carr Is On The Ed Sheeran Album 'Equals' - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comedian Jimmy Carr Is On The Ed Sheeran Album ‘Equals’

by Paul Cashmere on September 16, 2021

in News

Ed Sheeran has revealed Jimmy Carr recorded backing vocals on ‘Visiting Hours’.

Sheeran has revealed Carr makes an appearance on the track on his upcoming LP ‘= (Equals)’.

According to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, Ed said: “Jimmy Carr the comedian is on the background. It’s true.”

‘Visiting Hours’ also features Jimmy Barnes and Kylie Minogue.

Sheeran’s star-studded LP could also feature another of Ed’s celebrity pals, Courteney Cox.

Ed revealed this week that he isn’t entirely sure whether the Hollywood actress appears on ‘=’, the follow-up to 2017 record ‘÷’.

He said: “She sings. I’m pretty sure she sings on background vocals on the album. I think she’s on ‘Visiting Hours’. If not, she was definitely on ‘÷’ somewhere.”

The chart-topping music star subsequently explained how he came to work with Courteney.

He said: “Well, my producer and songwriter, Johnny [McDaid] is dating her. Me and Johnny write most, like, we wrote ‘Shape of You’ together. We wrote ‘Bad Habits’ together. We work together a lot.”

And Ed recently teased it’s a “really personal record” that is inspired by him becoming a father.

Sheeran – who releases his fourth studio LP on October 29 – insisted it’s a “coming-of-age record”, with songs written about his wife Cherry and their 12-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica.

He said: “‘= (Equals)’ is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me.

“My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

music-news.com

